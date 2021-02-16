Arrow's Amy Gumenick Celebrates Kelly Hu's Birthday With Behind-the-Scenes Suicide Squad Photo

✖

Over the weekend, Arrow and Supernatural guest star Amy Gumenick wished actress Kelly Hu a happy birthday -- and used one of their shared behind-the-scenes moments from an episode of Arrow to do so. Showing off a shot where she, Hu, and other actors from the Arrowverse Suicide Squad were strapped to tables between shots, Gumenick shouted out Hu, who replied back with a similar level of enthusiasm on her end. She shared it with the hashtags "OG Suicide Squad" and "Ghost Initiative," the latter being a name used to describe Task Force X after the name "Suicide Squad" was taken off the table, likely by Warner Bros. executives wanting to distance the TV version from the movie version.

In-story, it was explained that the Ghost Initiative was the new name given to the project after the death of Amanda Waller, when Lyla Michaels took over ARGUS. Over the course of Arrow's later seasons, the Suicide Squad was disbanded and characters like Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and Waller were jettisoned from the show.

During her recurring appearances on the show, Gumenick played Cupid, a lovestruck Green Arrow copycat who at one point targeted Felicity Smoak for the crime of having Oliver fall in love with her.

Aside from Arrow, Gumenick's recent roles have included Bird Box and Turn: Washington's Spies. Hu recently voiced Lady Shiva in the DC Universe animated movie Batman: Soul of the Dragon.

Set in the midst of the swinging 1970s, this Elseworlds adventure finds Bruce Wayne training under a master sensei. It is here that Bruce, along with other elite students, is forged in the fire of the martial arts discipline. The lifelong bonds they form will be put to the test when a deadly menace arises from their past. It will take the combined efforts of Batman, world-renowned martial artists Richard Dragon, Ben Turner and Lady Shiva, and their mentor O-Sensei to battle the monsters of this world and beyond!

The ensemble cast features a core group of actors playing martial arts students-turned-heroes in David Giuntoli (Grimm, A Million Little Things) as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Iron Chef America, Hawaii Five-0) as Richard Dragon, Kelly Hu (Arrow, X2: X-Men United) as Lady Shiva and Michael Jai White (Spawn, reprising his role from Arrow) as Ben Turner/Bronze Tiger. Their mentor O-Sensei is voiced by James Hong (Big Trouble in Little China, Blade Runner). Josh Keaton (Voltron: Legendary Defender; Green Lantern: The Animated Series) is featured as Jeffrey Burr, and additional voices are provided by veteran voiceover actors Grey Griffin, Chris Cox, Erica Luttrell, Robin Atkin Downes, Patrick Seitz, Jamie Chung and Eric Bauza.