Aubrey Plaza's Animated Cat Comedy Gets Series Order From Amazon

A new comedy that's purrr-fect for cat lovers is making its way to Prime Video from actress, comedian and author Aubrey Plaza. Kevin, which was written by Plaza and Joe Wengert, tracks the life of Kevin, a life-long housecat that decides he doesn't want to live among people anymore. Per the synopsis, "Loosely inspired by a real break-up and the cat caught in the middle, Kevin dares to ask himself, "Is there a world where I don't do the owner thing and am just... single for the rest of my life?"

Kevin is executively produced by Plaza and Dan Murphy and produced by Titmouse, Evil Hag Productions (Plaza and Murphy's production house), and Amazon MGM Studios. There is currently no release date for the project, but it will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

"Uniquely told through the lens of a housecat, this hilarious series hits on the extremely relatable theme of self-discovery and living your desired life," said Melissa Wolfe, head of animation, Amazon MGM Studios. "Aubrey, Joe, and Dan are telling a fantastic story and this is a great addition to our growing animated slate for our global Prime Video customers."

"We're thrilled to be working with Joe and Amazon to bring this cat's story to the screen. We can't wait for the world to meet Kevin!" said Plaza and Murphy.

"I am extremely excited to be working with Amazon and my old friends Aubrey and Dan on this show. The real Kevin was with me during some of my lowest moments. This show is my chance to thank him-- by creating a world where he can find less of a total bummer situation for himself," said Wengert, executive producer and showrunner.

Plaza's career has been on a roll over the last few years, lending her voice to projects like FX's Little Demon, a guest star role in The Simpsons, Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off mini-series and Disney+'s Monsters at Work. The White Lotus actress can next be seen in Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis opposite Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito and Nathalie Emmanuel. Plaza recently wrapped production on Legendary's Animal Friends opposite Ryan Reynolds, Dan Levy, and Jason Momoa, and Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke's dark comedy, Honey Don't! opposite Margaret Qualley and Chris Evans.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on Kevin.