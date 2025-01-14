Bad Bunny Would Wrestle in WWE Again (Under One Condition)

Bad Bunny wants to step inside of WWE’s squared circle again.

The multi-time Grammy Award-winning Latin artist first entered the ring in 2021 at WrestleMania 37. He’s not the first celebrity to take a crack at wrestling, but he’s one of the most impressive. Teaming with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison, he immediately blew fans away with his performance. Not only is he fearless, flinging himself around the ring like his body is merely an object, but he’s also good at wrestling. He impressed WWE higher-ups too, because they welcomed him back with open arms.

He competed in the 2022 Royal Rumble and then in 2023, in his home country of Puerto Rico, he went one-on-one with Priest. To date that was his last match with WWE, but in a social media post for his 30th birthday last year, Triple H said he’d “always have a home” with WWE.

When Will Bad Bunny Return to WWE?

Play video

Benito didn’t hesitate to say he’d do it all again in his recent Rolling Stone interview. However, he does have a condition regarding his next match. “I want to do it one more time. I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it,” he said. “Sometimes, I say, ‘I’m going to quit everything and just do wrestling full time.’ I feel like in wrestling, I just go sporadically as a celebrity. I’m going to go full-time and be a heel. That’s what I’d love.”

Bad Bunny just released his sixth studio album Debí Tirar Más Fotos last week and he’s got an upcoming Puerto Rico residency to prepare for. It might be a while until we see him in the ring again. No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí (I Don’t Want to Leave Here) is a 21-show run kicking off July 11 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

“There are places I for sure will return to like Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia. And some I’ve never been to but would like to visit, like Brazil and Japan,” he said in an Instagram post announcing the residency. “And there are places I haven’t been to in a long time, like Italy, London, Spain. I know — and I promise before the year ends, I’ll tell you the date and time I will be visiting. But for now, I’m in Puerto Rico. I’m home, having fun and, to be honest, I don’t want to leave.”

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on WWE.