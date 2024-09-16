Barney's World Gives Beloved Classic Barney Song a New Update and Music Video

A kids classic is getting a fresh take in Mattel's Barney's World animated series, which is scheduled to hit Max this October, and some of Barney's classic songs are getting fresh updates as well. That includes Barney's iconic song I Love You, and today Mattel revealed the updated take on the song titled I Love You (I Love Me Too), which also emphasizes the importance of loving oneself in addition to loving others. To go with the new song, Barney's World also revealed an animated music video featuring the whole cast, and you can check out both in the video below. Barney's World will debut its first episode early on Barney's Official YouTube channel on October 11th and then will launch on Max on October 14th.

A 2024 Refresh

While the original song featured the lyrics "I love you, you love me too", the new version reworks that to "I love you, I love me too", and that was to make sure young audiences know that while it's important to love others, it's also as important to love oneself too. With all the challenges that come with growing up, Mattel wants to instill impactful messages of self-love and self-esteem to young audiences.

"The goal of Mattel Television Studios is to develop and distribute episodic and long-form content that expands Mattel's characters and storylines across linear and streaming platforms worldwide," said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer, Mattel. "Barney nurtures the power of love in all of us, and we are thrilled to bring him back to fans all around the world. We hope this modern revival leaves an impression on young audiences, imparting lessons that will positively influence them as they grow up."

(Photo: Mattel)

"We are thrilled to partner with Mattel to bring a fresh, imaginative new take on Barneythat resonates with today's preschoolers and their families around the world," said Vanessa Brookman, General Manager Kids, Global Streaming and International Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery. "This new animated series aims to blend nostalgia with modern storytelling, ensuring that the world's beloved purple dinosaur continues to inspire, educate, and delight young audiences."



A Long-Awaited Return

The original Barney & Friends features the adventures of a big purple dinosaur named Barney along with his friends Baby Bop and BJ, who would all have adventures in the classroom and on the playground with different groups of kids along the way. The show captured fan's hearts starting in 1992 and then ran all the way to 2010, and now a new generation of fans are about to get their own take on the classic character.

(Photo: Mattel)

Barney's World has been developed for preschoolers, but the show also embraces the nostalgia that Barney will have for parents of today, who all grew up with Barney and his friends on the playground. Mattel hopes that those parents can now make new memories with their kids around the adorable purple dinosaur and that all begins with Barney's World.



Barney's World features Jonathan Langdon as the voice of Barney, and will also feature Bryn McAuley as Baby Bop, Jonathan Tan as Billy, Jayd Deroché as David, Diana Tsoy as Mel, and Ella Paciocco as Vivie. The show is co-produced by Mattel Television Studios and Corus Entertainment's Nelvana and executive produced by Michelle Mendelovitz and Josh Silverman for Mattel and by Athena Georgaklis, Doug Murphy, Mellany Welsh, and Pam Westman for Nelvana.



Barney's World will debut its first episode early on Barney's YouTube channel on October 11th, and then will premiere on Max on October 14th.