MAX Reveals Barney's World Trailer and Premiere Date

Everyone's favorite purple dinosaur is back to delight a whole new generation of fans, and today Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery have revealed the first look and trailer for his return in Barney's World. Barney's World is a new animated series featuring original music and updated takes on Barneyclassics, and will be Barney's return to TV screens for the first time in 14 years. You can get a first look at the new series in the full trailer below, and fans can tune in when Barney's World premieres on MAX on October 14th, and then on Cartoon Network Friday, October 18th. It will also launch on Cartoonito in EMEA and APAC, as well as Discovery Kids in LATAM.

For New and Longtime Fans

You'll also be able to check out select episodes of the show on YouTube, and the first episode will debut earl on October 11th in specific countries. Barney's World will premiere with 52 11-minute episodes, and is set in a playground featuring Barney and his fellow dins Billy and Baby Bop. There will also be their kid best friends David, Mel, and Vivie, and together they will experience action packed and music-filled adventures that also explore things like big preschool emotions and showing the how to love themselves, others, and their communities. You can check out the talented voice cast lineup below.

Jonathan Langdon (ZOMBIES) as Barney – A singing and dancing purple dinosaur who embodies love, Barney is a great listener who helps his friends work through challenges in a way that is caring to themselves and others.

Bryn McAuley (Hotel Transylvania: The Series) as Baby Bop – A charming and opinionated dinosaur who is an advocate for all feelings, no matter how big or small.

Jonathan Tan (Rubble & Crew) as Billy – An energetic dino who loves action and loud sounds. With a strong sense of self awareness, Billy encourages kids to express their feelings and care for themselves.

Jayd Deroché (Super Why's Comic Book Adventures) as David – An empathetic, self-aware, and caring kid, David loves giving big hugs and has an infectious laugh that he shares with his friends, older brother, and younger sister.

Diana Tsoy (CoComelon Lane) as Mel – Mel is active, competitive, and always up for a challenge. She is multiracial from Korean and Mexican heritage, speaks three languages, and loves to share her culture with her friends.

Ella Paciocco (Vocal Star) as Vivie – Vivie is wildly creative and loves to paint and perform. She lives with her Nonna, and together they enjoy cooking, sharing Italian traditions, and caring for their friends and family.

New Generation of Fans

"The goal of Mattel Television Studios is to develop and distribute episodic and long-form content that expands Mattel's characters and storylines across linear and streaming platforms worldwide," said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer, Mattel. "Barney nurtures the power of love in all of us, and we are thrilled to bring him back to fans all around the world. We hope this modern revival leaves an impression on young audiences, imparting lessons that will positively influence them as they grow up."

"We are thrilled to partner with Mattel to bring a fresh, imaginative new take on Barney that resonates with today's preschoolers and their families around the world," said Vanessa Brookman, General Manager Kids, Global Streaming and International Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery. "This new animated series aims to blend nostalgia with modern storytelling, ensuring that the world's beloved purple dinosaur continues to inspire, educate, and delight young audiences."

