Batwoman: Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz Has Perfect Response to Recasting News

While Batwoman's first season came to a close only a matter of days ago, the future of the hit The CW series has already endured a pretty significant change. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that series star Ruby Rose will be stepping down from the show's titular role, which will be recast before the show goes into its sophomore season. Although Rose's exit from the series is undeniably heartbreaking (and the news is, at the time of this writing, only a matter of hours old), that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about who could eventually take over the role -- and it looks like one fan-favorite actress is throwing her hat in the ring. Brooklyn Nine-Nine and In the Heights star Stephanie Beatriz recently tweets "*reads everything about Batwoman*", seemingly hinting that she wouldn't be opposed to taking on the role.

*reads everything about Batwoman — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 20, 2020

In a response to the tweet, she even revealed that she recently dyed her hair red, which happens to be Kate Kane's signature color.

legit did dye my hair red last month — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 20, 2020

While there are some hurdles that would stand in the way of Beatriz starring in Batwoman - namely, Brooklyn Nine-Nine being renewed for a new season - her tweet has been well-received by fans. Beatriz has also been publicly out as bisexual since 2016, which would check the box of the show hoping to cast a "member of the LGBTQ+ community" as Batwoman's new lead actress.

This is far from the first time that Beatriz has advocated for a superhero role, after she cosplayed as Young Avengers member America Chavez back in 2017. She also has been among fans' shortlists to play Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, something that she addressed in an interview last year.

“I would die to play that role,” Beatriz revealed in September of last year. “That is so flattering. That is one of the best characters in that universe.”

“I definitely have upped my workouts since reading some of those things,” Beatriz explained. “But also, [I think it would] be really exciting for fans to see some of these characters that we kind of decided are one thing, to sort of be imagined in a different way.”

Rose's exit was confirmed through a statement on Tuesday, with the actress confirming that it was "not a decision [she] made lightly".

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose explained. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

“I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created,” she continued. “Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

Batwoman will return with new episodes in January of 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.