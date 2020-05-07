Batwoman: Season Finale Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released a synopsis for "O, Mouse!" the twentieth and final episode of Batwoman's first season. The synopsis hints at quite a lot of plotlines coming to a head involving Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and those in her orbit. Most interestingly, the episode will apparently feature the return of "one of Gotham's former heroes", who comes back to settle a score. While that will certainly make some think of Bruce Wayne/Batman, who has been mentioned throughout the first season, it's safe to assume that the true answer will be much more nuanced than that.

"I think there's so much fun to have without him, not that I'm not a big fan," executive producer Sarah Schechter said of Batman during a panel appearance last year.

You can check out the synopsis for "O, Mouse!" below!

“SEASON FINALE – When one of Gotham’s former heroes returns to his old stomping grounds to settle a score, both Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) find themselves on the defensive. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has uncovered what could finally take down Batwoman, but she is losing hold on her henchman Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) and Hush (guest star Gabriel Mann), sending her spiraling into her most wicked self.

Luke (Camrus Johnson) immediately focuses on finding a way to protect Batwoman from Alice, and Mary (Nicole Kang) has a chance to be the sister Kate has needed all along. New information surfaces, forcing Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) to warn Sophie (Meagan Tandy) about the person pulling the strings. And in a final standoff, when Commander Kane refuses to retreat from his war on Batwoman, Kate may find herself more than heartbroken by her father’s choices.

Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Holly Henderson and Don Whitehead."

The season is expected to be ending two episodes earlier than originally planned, after essentially every TV series had to shut down production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it's unclear what note this new season finale will be ending things on, it will certainly be interesting to find out.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "O, Mouse!" will air on May 17th.

