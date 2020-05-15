Batwoman Season 2 Synopsis Teases New Villains and Romance

✖

Batwoman's first season is set to come to an earlier-than-planned close this Sunday night, putting the series on a hiatus until at least January of 2021. While there's still no indication of exactly how this weekend's finale will play out, we already have a bit of a clue of where things will go next. The CW has released a synopsis for Batwoman's upcoming second season, which was officially greenlit earlier this year. The synopsis teases the ongoing threat of Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Hush (Gabriel Mann) -- as well as "a dangerous foe" from Alice's past.

"Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante, but with Batman missing and the city in despair, Kate has armed herself with a passion for social justice and an arsenal of high tech weapons, soaring through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. At the end of the first season, Crows Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) has declared a war on Batwoman, forcing everyone around them to choose sides. Meanwhile, Batwoman’s arch-nemesis Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is focused on acquiring the one thing that can take down the Bat, pulling off her most devious plan yet with the help of Bruce Wayne’s former best friend Tommy Elliot, now terrorizing the city as the villain Hush.

Season two kicks off with a major game-changer that will alter Gotham and The Bat Team forever. As the dust settles, Batwoman has everything working against her – including the recently escaped rogues’ gallery of villains – and everyone will come to see her in a whole new light. Alice meets her match when she becomes entangled with a dangerous foe from her past who knows exactly how to prey on her vulnerabilities. As Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) find their footing as sidekicks, a romance will shake up their dynamic. Meanwhile, Sophie (Megan Tandy) and Julia's (guest star Christina Wolfe) budding relationship will face its first real test and make Sophie question everything she thought she knew to be true."

It's safe to assume that that foe is probably Safiyah, the leader of the pirate nation of Coryana who has been teased throughout Season 1.

"We know viewers are like, 'This show is only missing one thing, and it's lesbian pirates,'" showrunner Caroline Dries recently told ComicBook.com. "I love the Safiyah storyline in the comics, and we knew we wanted to bring her in at some point. But we didn't want to waste her or blow out her character in Season 1 when there are all these other hijinks happening. So we're really kind of teeing her up to be our baddie in Season 2."

The notion of a romance shaking up the dynamic between Luke and Mary is interesting as well, as their friendship has been an interesting constant throughout Season 1. Of course, there's always the chance that the romance could be between one of them and an entirely separate character, in a way that would still create a conflict between the duo.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. After this week's season finale, new episodes will return in January 2021.

