Beavis and Butt-Head Reboot News Has Fans Divided

Earlier today came the surprise news from Comedy Central that Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge will be returning to the franchise to re-launch with two new seasons plus new spinoffs and specials. Judge will return as writer, producer, and voice actor for the series once again, which is aiming to appeal to fans of the classic cartoon and to a younger generation. The official description for the series notes that the duo will be entering a "whole new Gen Z world," a sentence that has caused some hairs to bristle at the very mention of appealing to a younger generation.

In fact the fandom of Beavis and Butt-Head is pretty divided over this news of a reboot for a few reasons. Those that aren't in favor of new episodes that appeal to a younger demographic are pretty vocal about that, while some others hope that its return will see it go back to the classic format of commenting on music videos rather than anything else. On the flipside however are the folks just happy that Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back in any form at all. We've collected some of the best reactions to the news, both for and against, below.

"We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central," said Chris McCarthy, who oversees ViacomCBS' entertainment and youth group as president. "Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."

"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again," Judge added.