Beavis and Butt-Head Reboot News Has Fans Divided
Earlier today came the surprise news from Comedy Central that Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge will be returning to the franchise to re-launch with two new seasons plus new spinoffs and specials. Judge will return as writer, producer, and voice actor for the series once again, which is aiming to appeal to fans of the classic cartoon and to a younger generation. The official description for the series notes that the duo will be entering a "whole new Gen Z world," a sentence that has caused some hairs to bristle at the very mention of appealing to a younger generation.
In fact the fandom of Beavis and Butt-Head is pretty divided over this news of a reboot for a few reasons. Those that aren't in favor of new episodes that appeal to a younger demographic are pretty vocal about that, while some others hope that its return will see it go back to the classic format of commenting on music videos rather than anything else. On the flipside however are the folks just happy that Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back in any form at all. We've collected some of the best reactions to the news, both for and against, below.
"We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central," said Chris McCarthy, who oversees ViacomCBS' entertainment and youth group as president. "Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."
"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again," Judge added.
They'll cover that joke in the first episode
The world needs more Cornholio!! And in a Corona environment it could be hard for Beavis to find his TP -- just saying. https://t.co/504vZrBCcb— sandy cannold (@SandyCannold) July 1, 2020
Are they going to watch videos?
Only problem is the best part of Beavis and Butt-Head was their commentary while they were watching the music videos. Who watches music videos on TV in 2020? https://t.co/gYGGQjELFp— J.A. Adande (@jadande) July 1, 2020
There's hope to have!
The 2011 Beavis & Butt-Head was so good and basically prematurely murdered by MTV so I have really high hopes for this new reboot.— SuperYoshi (@SushiYoper) July 1, 2020
But what DO they think of TikTok?
ALRIGHT I LOVE BEAVIS AND BUTTHEAD BUT I HAVE NO IDEA WHY THEY WOULD REBOOT IT... I’VE NEVER ASKED MYSELF “BOY I WONDER WHAT BEAVIS AND BUTTHEAD WOULD THINK OF TIKTOK”— WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) July 1, 2020
Present tense! LOVE them!
Here for it!!! Loved #Beavis and #Butthead
"Beavis and Butt-Head are 'entering a whole new Gen Z world' in an upcoming reboot" https://t.co/QeMI22rBd0— Palmer Alexander III (@thelegendkil) July 1, 2020
No lie detected
every few years they try to bring back youth-oriented relics like Beavis and Butt-head or TRL and it never works because people under the age of 21 are so unaccustomed to consuming media created by salaried employees and not problematic influencers with sunglasses sponsorships— Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) July 1, 2020
Stoked heh-heh eh
Super stoked to hear that Beavis and Butt-Head are getting a reboot.
what a legendary MTV show, it was to me.— NIKOLΛISMΛLLWOOD (@ItsNikolaiS) July 1, 2020
I think I've watched when I was a kid and kinda liked it lol
But I'm really looking forward to it.
I'm sure Beavis & Butt-head will cover Disney too
I like Beavis & Butt-Head but this Reboot proves they are running out of Good Original ideas for New shows. We all know it’s gonna be toned down for sensitive snowflakes. Disney has the same problem Rebooting / remaking old movies and tv shows. pic.twitter.com/GCLIdfFQUm— Jmantime (@jmantime) July 1, 2020
Time is a flat circle
Has it already been a decade since news broke of the previous Beavis and Butt-Head reboot? pic.twitter.com/ywmaaehqHV— Kenny Herzog (@KennyHerzog) July 1, 2020
Always look on the bright side
On The Bright Side Beavis & Butthead Are Coming Back😂— Niquee🖤✨ (@NiqueeThaDon) July 2, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.