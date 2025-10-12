Ben Kingsley Reveals Whether Trevor Slattery Regrets His Mandarin Performance in Iron Man 3

With Wonder Man’s new January 2026 release date rapidly approaching, details have finally started trickling in about what we can hope to see from one of the MCU’s most recent additions. There is already a ton to be excited about when it comes to Wonder Man, but one of the coolest things to look forward to from the show is the return of Sir Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, the actor hired to portray the terrorist leader of the group known as the Ten Rings, while having no idea that the true Mandarin was keeping tabs on him the whole time.

Taking a few minutes to speak with ComicBook at New York Comic Con this weekend, Kingsley gave us the scoop on a few of his thoughts about Trevor, touching on his performance as The Mandarin in Iron Man 3, as well as singing the praises of the writers of both Wonder Man and Iron Man 3, Andrew Guest and Drew Pearce. “As an actor, I have been remarkably blessed with good writers. The bar is pretty high for me. So when Andrew Guest comes along with this amazing series, when Drew Pearce comes along with Iron Man 3…wonderful writing.”

How Does Trevor Feel About His Turn As The Mandarin?

When asked if Trevor would regret the choice to portray The Mandarin, Kingsley said, “Trevor fell among thieves. And he regrets it. However, would Trevor be here now if it wasn’t for that which he regrets? Do we regret anything in life, or does it make us who we are now?” Krysten Ritter also jumped in with her opinion when asked her thoughts, saying, “No regrets.”

“My colleague and I have no regrets,” Kingsley responded. And why should he? If it wasn’t for The Mandarin, there would be no Wonder Man for Trevor, and no new turn from this meta take from the MCU.

So what can we expect from Trevor in Wonder Man? Quite a lot, actually. The main character, Simon Williams, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, kicks off the series by looking for the former “terrorist,” The Mandarin, for help with his Wonder Man audition—the Wonder Man movie that will be “the last movie on Earth.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Ben Kingsley return to his role as Trevor Slattery? Let us know in the comments, and check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.