3 Shows to Watch After Netflix’s Missing You

Netflix’s adaptation of Harlan Coben’s novel Missing You has enthralled audiences with its masterful blend of personal drama and intricate mystery. The series follows Detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar), whose life is upended when she discovers her long-missing fiancé on a dating app after over a decade. This shocking revelation forces her to confront not only her past trauma but also leads her to uncover a deeper conspiracy that connects to her father’s murder. The show’s success lies in how it weaves together cold cases, personal stakes, and present-day investigations while exploring themes of lost love, buried secrets, and the high cost of uncovering the truth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For viewers captivated by Missing You, several recent productions offer similarly engaging narratives that blend criminal investigations with deeply personal stakes. These shows share Missing You‘s ability to use mystery as a lens for examining human relationships and hidden truths. Even better, these three shows are available on Netflix, so you don’t even need to change streaming service.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Image courtesy of Netflix

Based on Holly Jackson’s bestselling young adult novel of the same name, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder brings a fresh twist to the cold case investigation format that Missing You fans will find compelling. The series features Wednesday star Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi, a high school senior who decides to reinvestigate her town’s most notorious crime for her senior project. The death in question is the five-year-old murder of popular student Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies), allegedly killed by her boyfriend Sal Singh (Rahul Pattni) before he took his own life. Like Detective Donovan in Missing You, Pip must navigate dangerous waters as she questions the official narrative, discovering that her quiet town of Little Kilton holds darker secrets than anyone imagined. The show mirrors Missing You‘s exploration of how past crimes impact present relationships while adding the fresh perspective of a young amateur investigator whose determination to find justice puts her on a collision course with influential people who prefer their secrets stay buried.

What makes the six-episode series particularly appealing to Missing You fans is its similar approach to building tension through personal connections. Just as Detective Donovan’s investigation becomes complicated by her emotional ties to the case, Pip finds herself growing closer to Sal’s brother Ravi (Zain Iqbal) as they work together to clear his brother’s name. This intimate approach to mystery-solving, combined with the show’s exploration of how technology and social media can both help and hinder investigations, creates a perfect follow-up for viewers who appreciated Missing You.

Bodies

Image courtesy of Netflix

Si Spencer’s mind-bending graphic novel springs to life in this genre-defying Netflix series that pushes the boundaries of traditional detective stories. While Missing You plays with dual timelines, Bodies follows four investigators across different centuries: Victorian detective Alfred Hillinghead (Kyle Soller), WWII-era sergeant Charles Whiteman (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd), modern-day DS Shahara Hasan (Amaka Okafor), and futuristic detective Iris Maplewood (Shira Haas). Each officer discovers an identical corpse in the exact London location, leading them down a rabbit hole that reveals an earth-shattering conspiracy. The Irishman‘s Stephen Graham anchors the production as the enigmatic Elias Mannix, a figure whose connections to the bodies span generations.

Creator Paul Tomalin has transformed the source material’s intricate plot into an eight-episode narrative that rewards attentive viewers. Furthermore, the show interweaves personal struggles with its larger mystery. Hillinghead confronts Victorian-era prejudices, Whiteman grapples with wartime loyalty, Hasan challenges institutional corruption, and Maplewood questions the very nature of reality. These intimate character studies complement the show’s ambitious scope, offering the same emotional resonance that made Missing You‘s investigation so compelling.

The Perfect Couple

Image courtesy of Netflix

Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand’s beach read becomes a sophisticated thriller in this Netflix adaptation that trades Missing You‘s urban setting for the deceptive paradise of Nantucket. The story unfolds around what should be the society wedding of the year, as Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) prepares to marry into the wealthy Winbury family. When her maid of honor, Merritt (Meghann Fahy), washes up dead on the morning of the ceremony, the façade of perfection begins to crack. The cherry on top is Nicole Kidman, who dominates the screen as Greer Garrison Winbury, a famous novelist whose carefully constructed world threatens to unravel as family secrets surface.

The investigation of The Perfect Couple, led by Chief of Police Dan Carter (Michael Beach), peels back layers of privilege to expose the rot beneath. Plus, Dakota Fanning delivers a breakthrough performance as pregnant daughter-in-law Abby Stokes Winbury, whose seemingly harmonious marriage to Thomas (Jack Reynor) harbors its own dark corners. Instead of Missing You‘s focus on long-buried crimes, The Perfect Couple examines how present actions ripple through complex family dynamics. The six-episode series masterfully balances its ensemble cast, allowing each character’s perspective to illuminate different aspects of the central mystery.