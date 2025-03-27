7 Best Shows on Netflix You Didn’t Know Were Streaming

Netflix has transformed the television landscape with its impressive slate of original programming that dominates both cultural conversations and the platform’s own homepage. When subscribers open the app, they’re immediately bombarded with promotional materials for flagship series like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Wednesday, and Squid Game. The streaming giant’s algorithmic design deliberately spotlights these in-house productions, creating a self-perpetuating cycle where original content receives the most exposure, resulting in higher viewership, which in turn justifies even more prominent placement. This strategy makes perfect business sense, as Netflix has invested billions in developing original programming that differentiates it from competitors in the increasingly crowded streaming marketplace. Still, Netflix’s library is also home to dozens of TV shows it didn’t exclusively acquire.

Beneath the surface of Netflix’s heavily promoted originals lies a treasure trove of exceptional television that wasn’t produced under the company’s banner. Here’s our selection of the best non-original Netflix shows you can watch on the streaming platform:

Derry Girls

Northern Ireland’s tumultuous history wouldn’t seem the obvious backdrop for one of television’s funniest comedies, yet Derry Girls masterfully balances laugh-out-loud humor with poignant historical context. Set in 1990s Derry during the final years of the Troubles, the series follows five teenagers as they navigate the universal challenges of adolescence against a backdrop of military checkpoints and political unrest. Creator Lisa McGee draws from her own experiences growing up in Derry to craft authentically ridiculous scenarios, from Catholic school hijinks to disastrous family gatherings, all while acknowledging the serious historical circumstances without letting them overwhelm the show’s comedic spirit. The series excels through its razor-sharp dialogue delivered with perfect timing by its young ensemble cast, with scene-stealing supporting performances from Siobhán McSweeney as the cynical Sister Michael.

Kim’s Convenience

Before Shang-Chi star Simu Liu became a Marvel superhero, he portrayed Jung Kim in this warm-hearted Canadian sitcom centered on a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store in Toronto. What distinguishes Kim’s Convenience from typical family comedies is its authentic portrayal of immigrant experiences, balancing cultural specificity with universal family dynamics that resonate across backgrounds. The show’s heart lies in Paul Sun-Hyung Lee’s performance as family patriarch Appa (Korean for “dad”), whose gruff exterior masks deep love for his family and community, while Jean Yoon as matriarch Umma brings equal parts humor and emotional depth. Through five seasons, the series explores intergenerational conflicts, cultural identity, and community bonds without resorting to stereotypes or simplistic resolutions. Each episode delivers tight, well-crafted storytelling that finds humor in everyday situations while respecting its characters’ dignity and complexity.

Heels

Wrestling fans have longed for an authentic dramatic portrayal of the industry’s behind-the-scenes reality, and Heels delivers that and more through its nuanced exploration of independent wrestling in small-town Georgia. Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) star as Jack and Ace Spade, brothers who inherited their father’s struggling wrestling promotion and find themselves battling both in the ring and behind the scenes. The heightened drama of the wrestling personas mirrors the real-life tensions between the brothers, their families, and their fellow wrestlers, all struggling to find meaning and success in a dying town. Creator Michael Waldron (Loki) brings impressive technical authenticity to the wrestling sequences while never losing focus on the human stories that give those performances emotional weight. Each character, from ambitious female wrestler Crystal (Kelli Berglund) to veteran Wild Bill Hancock (Chris Bauer), embodies the complex reality of people whose passion for wrestling conflicts with their need for stability and respect.

Detroiters

Detroiters stands out for its unabashedly joyful celebration of friendship and hometown pride. Created by and starring real-life best friends Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson, the series follows Sam Duvet and Tim Cramblin, owners of a small-time advertising agency creating low-budget commercials for local Detroit businesses. The duo’s infectious chemistry drives the show, with their characters’ unwavering support for each other serving as an anchor amid increasingly absurd situations. Detroiters elevates its buddy comedy promise through its genuine affection for Detroit itself. The show was filmed on location and features real local businesses, presenting the city with warmth rather than exploiting its economic challenges for cheap laughs. The pair’s hilariously awful local commercials (many inspired by actual Detroit TV ads) provide consistent comedic highlights, but the show’s heart lies in its celebration of creative partnership and community spirit.

Call the Midwife

Few long-running series maintain quality as consistently as Call the Midwife, which has delivered powerful, historically accurate medical drama across 13 seasons with no signs of decline. Set initially in London’s impoverished East End during the late 1950s, the series follows the nurse-midwives of Nonnatus House as they provide essential medical care to a community struggling with poverty, overcrowding, and limited resources. While the show’s premise might suggest a conventional medical procedural, Call the Midwife distinguishes itself through its unflinching examination of women’s health issues, social inequities, and historical medical developments, all presented with remarkable sensitivity and minimal sensationalism. Created by Heidi Thomas and based on Jennifer Worth’s memoirs, the series has evolved beyond its source material to become a decade-spanning chronicle of women’s experiences and social change in post-war Britain. The rotating ensemble cast ensures fresh storylines while maintaining the show’s warm, compassionate tone, with each season introducing medical and social issues authentic to its advancing time period.

Archer

Archer follows the misadventures of Sterling Archer, a self-absorbed master spy whose effectiveness in the field is matched only by his toxicity in personal relationships. The titular character and his colleagues work at the dysfunctional spy agency originally known as ISIS (later renamed for obvious reasons). Creator Adam Reed’s distinctive rapid-fire dialogue combines highbrow literary references with surreal running gags and elaborate callbacks, rewarding attentive viewers while maintaining accessibility through physical comedy and character-based humor. The voice cast deserves particular praise, with H. Jon Benjamin’s iconic performance as Archer complemented perfectly by Jessica Walter’s withering delivery as his manipulative mother, Malory, and Aisha Tyler’s sardonic intelligence as fellow agent Lana Kane. The series has repeatedly reinvented itself through various “coma seasons” that transported the characters to different genres — from noir detective fiction to space adventure — while maintaining their essential personalities and relationships.

Resident Alien

Based on the Dark Horse comic series of the same name, Resident Alien presents one of television’s most inventive spins on the classic “alien among us” premise. Alan Tudyk stars as an extraterrestrial who crash-lands in Colorado while on a mission to destroy humanity, assumes the identity of reclusive doctor Harry Vanderspeigle after killing him, and gradually develops unwanted empathy for the humans he’s meant to eliminate. Tudyk’s performance ranks among television’s finest, portraying an alien attempting to understand human behavior through awkward mimicry and scientific observation. At the same time, his internal monologue reveals his increasingly conflicted perspective. The show’s fish-out-of-water comedy evolves organically into something more profound as Harry forms genuine connections with the eccentric residents of Patience, Colorado. Creator Chris Sheridan balances the central sci-fi premise with well-developed subplots involving the town’s residents, creating a rich community of characters whose ordinary human problems provide a counterpoint to the extraordinary alien narrative.

