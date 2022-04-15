Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk Still Affected by Fan Support Following On-Set Heart Attack

Following news that actor Bob Odenkirk suffered a medical emergency while filming Better Call Saul, fans took to social media to share their love of the performer, allowing him to see the love from his supporters as he was recovering from his heart attack, which still resonates with him to this day. In most cases, such an outpouring of support emerges when a beloved figure passes away, with some deceased performers never having gotten the chance to know how loved they were, as Odenkirk recently recalled how the outpouring of support is something he now appreciates on a daily basis.

“It was so affecting,” Odenkirk shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! of the support he received. “It’s still something I think about every day. I literally lay in bed at night listening to my heart and thinking about all the people who responded when they heard this happened, and just every chance I get, I want to say thank you to everyone. Social media is a place of poison and evil, and then this moment was just beauty and love from strangers. And I don’t really have it figured out yet except that it felt so damn good and still does. People aren’t as bad as I thought they were. They’re really great.”

While Odenkirk was able to bounce back not only physically but also emotionally, the actor recently recalled that, compared to his own perspective of the incident, he feels as though his colleagues in the cast and crew had a harder time recuperating from the incident.

“I would say that the cast and crew were more traumatized than me, because I have a blank space where I had this heart attack,” Odenkirk explained to PEOPLE. “I don’t remember the day it happened or the next week and a half. They all were standing right there. And they watched me go down, and they watched them use the defibrillator three times on me, and they watched the professionals around look at each other and say he’s not coming back.”

He continued, “They all went through that, and I didn’t. But I did go through it afterward when they shared the stories with me and they did, and I asked them to … Because I wanted to understand what happened. And so they were very moved and I was thankful, and it meant a lot to me, and all the wonderful things people said on social media … We run down social media and a lot of it is justified, but holy sh-t was that beautiful, to me. It can be good.”

Better Call Saul Season 6 premieres on AMC on Monday, April 18th.

