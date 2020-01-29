Better Call Saul Season 5 Trailer Reveals Old Faces, New Trouble

Just weeks away from the premiere, AMC has released the full trailer for the upcoming fifth season of Better Call Saul, the prequel/spin-off of Breaking Bad focusing on Bob Odenkirk‘s titular sleazeball lawyer. In the new video, which you can find in the player below, Jimmy has returned to his lawyer life and has become the Saul Goodman that fans of Breaking Bad met back in 2009. Furthermore, some classic characters from the flagship series make their debut in the prequel, with the first look at footage of Dean Norris returning as DEA agent Hank Schrader. Give it a look below!

Norris isn’t the only character from Breaking Bad that will appear in the new season either as it was previously confirmed that he’ll be joined by his partner in crime and co-star Steven Michael Quezada as Steven Gomez. Though the two previously perished in the fifth season of Breaking Bad, don’t forget that most of Better Call Saul takes place years before the original series, so an appearance by them is not all that strange especially since they seem to be familiar with Saul when he made his season 2 debut. In addition, the late Robert Forster will also appear in the fifth season of Better Call Saul, reprising his role of vacuum salesman/person disappearer Ed Galbraith from the final season of Breaking Bad and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

The official description for Better Call Saul season 5 reads: “Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change throughout Albuquerque’s legal and illegal circles. Kim Wexler finds herself at a crossroads as her connection with Jimmy deepens. Wracked with guilt and regret, Mike Ehrmantraut hits rock bottom. Meanwhile, Nacho Varga tries to survive as Gus Fring’s covert war on the cartel becomes a life-and-death chess match with the mercurial and relentless Lalo Salamanca.”

Better Call Saul Season 5 will debut on AMC with a special two-night premiere event with the first episode of the new season debuting Sunday, February 23 at 10 PM and the second to follow on Monday, February 24 at 9 PM ET. Future episodes will air on Mondays afterward.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that the series will return for an extended sixth season which will be its last. When the series eventually wraps up it will conclude with 63 total episodes, one more than Breaking Bad and its five season run.