Twins Leonel and Marco Salamanca (Daniel and Luis Moncada) mean double the trouble in the two-part Better Call Saul Season 6. In a new teaser for the final season of the Breaking Bad prequel about criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), the Cartel hitman cousins of Tuco (Raymond Cruz) and Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) step through a crime scene that appears to contain clues hinting at a spring release date on AMC and AMC+. The evidence: “D,” the fourth letter in the alphabet, and “R,” the eighteenth letter, or the fourth month and the eighteenth day: April 18, 2022.

Watch the teaser above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coming two years after the cliffhanger that ended Season 5, the 13-episode final season will “try like hell to stick the landing of these 63 episodes,” showrunner and co-creator Peter Gould said during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in 2020. “From the beginning when we started this, I think all our hopes and dreams were to be able to tell the whole story … and make it to be a complete story from beginning to end.”

That same year, franchise creator Vince Gilligan revealed he had “no plans” to return to the Breaking Bad Universe after helping his Saul co-creator Gould finish the spinoff that is part prequel, part sequel about Odenkirk’s Jimmy/Saul/Gene Takovic.

“I don’t have any plans right now to do anything more with the Breaking Bad universe except for helping Peter Gould and the writers finish up Better Call Saul. Having said that, I have surprised myself in the past, clearly,” Gilligan told Entertainment Weekly, referring to Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) return and sendoff in Netflix sequel movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. “But I’m starting to think — I used this expression a lot [when Breaking Bad ended] in 2013 — I don’t want to overstay my welcome. I hope I haven’t at this point.”

Season 5 ended with a slippin’ Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) breaking bad, Lalo surviving an assassination attempt, and Nacho (Michael Mando) and Mike (Jonathan Banks) caught in the war between Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and the Salamanca Cartel.

“I think a really good story usually has its end, and that’s the thing that you remember,” Gould previously told Deadline. “It’s like, we’ve put down our marker, we’ve planted our flag that Season 6, when we get to shoot it, is the last season, and it’s going to be a big season, and it’s going to be more episodes than we usually do. It’s going to be 13. We’ve never done 13 episodes of Better Call Saul in a season, ever.”

Gould added, “It’s going to be big and it’s going to be resolved.”

Better Call Saul returns this spring on AMC.