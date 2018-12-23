‘The Big Bang Theory’ Casts Lindsey Kraft As Spoiler’s Wife

The Big Bang Theory’s Penny is going to be getting a visit from the past, but that past will have someone else tagging along, and Lindsey Kraft will be bringing the character to life.

Kraft (Living Biblically, Grace and Frankie) has been added to the cast of The Big Bang Theory in the role of Marissa, who is playing the bridge of Penny’s ex-husband Zack (via TV Line). Brian Thomas Smith is also reprising his role as Zack, and both characters will have a prominent role in the second half of Big Bang’s final season.

That run will kick off in the January 10th episodes, and it all has to do with Zack wanting a baby. The official description reads “Zack and his wife want a baby, but when Zack is infertile, they ask Leonard for help.”

Penny and Leonard will definitely have some complicated feelings about Zack’s request, and we can’t wait to see what their ultimate decision ends up being.

This is the final season of The Big Bang, and the series is reportedly coming to an end thanks to Jim Parsons deciding to pursue other projects after 12 years on the show. That doesn’t mean he isn’t sad to see this run end though, and he took to Instagram to share some thoughts on the successful show heading to its conclusion.

“It’s hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot of The Big Bang Theory,” Parsons wrote. “I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in. Something else I feel grateful for – and this gratitude needs no time to ‘sink in’ or become more ‘realized;’ this grateful feeling is always with me but is multiplied in this moment of announcing our final season – but I feel such intense gratitude for our devoted viewers who are the ACTUAL reason we have been graced with the opportunity to explore these characters for 12 years of our lives.”

The good news is we still have more episodes to enjoy before the series rides off into the sunset.

The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and stars Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski), and Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom).

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS Thursdays at 8:00 PM EST.