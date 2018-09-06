‘The Big Bang Theory’ Final Season To Address Whether Penny And Leonard Want Kids

The Big Bang Theory will come to a close after this upcoming season, but before it rides off into the sunset it will answer a few lingering questions surrounding Penny and Leonard.

While the new season will answer big questions for everyone, Penny and Leonard will get some resolution regarding their future. The Big Bang Theory showrunner Steve Holland tells TV Line specifically that the show will “tackle the question of whether or not they want kids.”

The couple at times has been so focused on their own relationship that kids rarely entered the equation, but it looks like fans will have a definitive answer after season 12.

Holland highlighted some other bigger topics in season 12, one of which will include Sheldon and Amy, specifically when “Sheldon realizes that he didn’t just marry Amy, he married her family and decides to become friends with Amy’s parents.”

Raj isn’t being left out either, with Holland teasing “Raj’s search for love will definitely play a big role this season”, adding that at one point Raj will ask his dad to help him by arranging a marriage for him.

It seems the crew of The Big Bang Theory will be confronting a lot of changes in the upcoming season, and they will be helped along with some guest stars in the premiere, which include Kathy Bates and Teller (Mrs. and Mr. Fowler). You can check out the official description of the episode below.

“The Conjugal Configuration – Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon runs aground in New York, while Penny and Leonard discover they are uncomfortably similar to Amy’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fowler (Teller and Kathy Bates). Also, Koothrappali insults physicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and starts a Twitter war, on the 12th season premiere of THE BIG BANG THEORY, on a special night, Monday, Sept. 24 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions announced the final season this week, and the official statement can be found below.

The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and stars Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski), and Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom).

Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory will premiere on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Big Bang Theory will move to its regular time slot on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.