The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Gets Major Casting Update

Another cast member from The Big Bang Theory is returning for the new spinoff series on Max. Original creator Chuck Lorre and Warner Bros. Television are working on a Big Bang offshoot that will follow several supporting characters from the series, led by Kevin Susan (Stuart Bloom), Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler), and Lauren Lapkus (Denise). This week, another returning cast member was revealed, and fans will undoubtedly be excited to see one of their favorites back in action.

According to Deadline, The Big Bang Theory alum John Ross Bowie is set to join the cast of the Max series, reprising his role as plasma physicist Barry Kripke. While Kripke only appeared in 25 episodes of The Big Bang Theory throughout its run, it was more than enough time for Bowie to make an impact on fans of the series. Kripke is easily one of the most popular supporting characters from the show’s original run.

The Big Bang Theory spinoff series hasn’t officially been given the green light by Max just yet, but the rounding up of cast members is certainly good news. There are now four alum from the original series set to return, but there don’t seem to be plans for any of the seven series stars to reprise their roles — at least not in any serious capacity.

Jim Parsons has already said that he’s not involved in the upcoming spinoff series, though that doesn’t mean that something couldn’t change as time goes on.

“As we sit here now, no, but I also would never say never to anything, because life changes so much,” Parsons said last year. “You know, one of the things is that it was so special as what it was, as what it is. And they call it lightning in a bottle for a reason, and you can be certain it wouldn’t be that. And so why would we be doing it? I don’t know, that’s how I feel on that right now. But like I say, God willing, life is very long.”

Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik also starred on The Big Bang Theory, and none of them have been attached to the spinoff series at this time.

As development continues, a clearer picture of this new Big Bang series will come into focus, but the show still needs to get an official green light first.