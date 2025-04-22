Big Bang Theory Star Reveals Why Their Character Vanished (& If They’d Return)

Sara Gilbert delighted fans when she reunited with her Roseanne costar Johnny Galecki on the hit series The Big Bang Theory, joining the cast as Dr. Leslie Winkle. In the series, she once had a romance with Galecki’s character, Leonard, and was additionally linked to Howard (Simon Helberg) in a more casual capacity at one point. Many fans remember that she abruptly vanished from the show for a spell after the conclusion of the series’ third season. In a recent appearance on The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, Gilbert provided context on what happened to her character and even touched on whether or not she’d like to return to the property someday.

When the host asked Gilbert if she would have been interested in a larger role on the show or if she might be open to a future appearance on the upcoming spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, she seemed enthusiastic. “Yeah I would do more,” said Gilbert. “I would have done more at the time.”

The former series regular went on to explain how her arc eventually wound down. “I think the writers kind of hit a wall with the character, probably also because she leaves these dynamics quickly, you know, then kind of like, well, what do you do now? She’s wired like that, and she left, and then there’s no more story there, really. But yeah it was a blast, and I like to work, so I’m always happy to show up.”

The writers likely had their hands tied on this issue because the plan was always for Leonard and Penny to continue to come back together. That didn’t leave a lot of narrative options for Leonard’s other love interests, no matter how quirky or amusing they may have been.

It’s nice to hear that Gilbert is open to revisiting her stint as Dr. Winkle. With the Kevin Sussman-led spinoff picking up steam, there may be a reunion imminent. Rest assured that we will fill you in as we learn more.

For anyone unfamiliar, Dr. Winkle is an experimental physicist at the California Institute of Technology, the same institution where Leonard works. Dr. Winkle left the show somewhat abruptly after Season 3, but made occasional cameos thereafter, making her final appearance on the program’s 200th episode in Season 9.

As for the much-anticipated spinoff series, Zak Penn is slated to script the upcoming show alongside Big Bang Theory co-creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady. It’s great to see the original minds behind the property taking an active role in the spinoff.

The original series followed a group of smart but socially awkward physicists in their personal and professional lives. That incarnation lasted for 12 seasons. Galecki stars alongside Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik.

What do you think about the prospect of seeing more of Dr. Winkle? And will you be tuning into the spinoff when it eventually bows on Max? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.