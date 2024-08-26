Big Little Lies Star Zoë Kravitz Is “Waiting by the Phone” for Season 3 Updates

Stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have been the most vocal figures connected to Big Little Lies about the status of Season 3, with Zoë Kravitz now confirming that she’s just as in the dark about the series, though that she’s excited to learn more about what would be in store for her character Bonnie. While all of the characters struggled with the events of the first two seasons, taking part in an inadvertent murder and then lying about it arguably took the biggest toll on Bonnie, as Season 2 concluded with some major implications about her character’s future.

“I’m waiting to see, like everybody else, the third season that’s happening … waiting by the phone, waiting for the script to be done,” Kravitz confirmed to PEOPLE, while noting that she knows “nothing” about what’s to come but that she’s “excited to do it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first season was based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name, chronicling a variety of interpersonal scandals unfolding in an affluent community in Northern California. The season culminated with the reveal that Alexander Skarsgård’s Perry Wright had sexually assaulted and impregnated Shailene Woodley’s Jane Chapman, with Perry also having been abusing his wife Celeste (Nicole Kidman). Jane, Celeste, Bonnie, Madeline Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon), and Renata Klein (Laura Dern) had an impromptu confrontation with Perry, resulting in his death.

The group of friends agreed to lie about the situation to claim Perry’s death was an accident, as Season 2 introduced Meryl Streep’s Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry. The coverup of the death weighed on Bonnie the whole season, which was amplified by her mother having health struggles, as the Season 2 finale ended with Bonnie seemingly leaving her husband to turn herself into authorities. The final moments saw Bonnie joined by all of her friends walking into the police station with her, leaving fans to speculate about what would happen to this group of friends.

When asked about what she thought could be next for her character, Kravitz teased, “Good question. I think Bonnie’s divorced — that’s good for her.”

One of the last updates about the project came this past June from Kidman.

“But we are [working on it] now!” Kidman teased to Vanity Fair. “We’re moving fast and furious, and Liane is delivering the book. We’re in good shape.”

Stay tuned for updates on a possible Season 3 of Big Little Lies.

Are you looking forward to a Season 3 of the series? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!