One Parks and Rec Star Isn’t Too Happy He Wasn’t Asked to Participate in the Reunion

The Parks and Rec reunion special aired on NBC last night and brought a whole lot of joy to a whole lot of people. The half-hour special episode, created to fundraise for Feeding America and filmed remotely amid the coronavirus quarantine, virtually reunited stars Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Retta, and Jim O’Heir, who reprised their Parks and Rec roles for the first time since the series wrapped after seven seasons in 2015. The special also featured guests Paul Rudd, Jason Mantzoukas, Ben Schwartz, and a few other Pawnee favorites. However, one Parks and Rec alum was missing from the event, and it didn't go unnoticed. Billy Eichner, who played Craig Middlebrooks during the show's last two seasons, wasn't asked to take part in the special, so naturally, he cracked some jokes about it on Twitter last night. The actor first shared that he wouldn't be taking part in the event last week.

“@billyeichner please tell us that you will be on the #ParksandRec special too,” @susie_sticka tweeted. “Don’t think so! I guess Craig had no one to drive him there :(,” Eichner replied. This was the last he tweeted about the special until it aired last night, but his follow-up posts were definitely worth the wait.

Don’t think so! I guess Craig had no one to drive him there :( https://t.co/VPFDGjI8sH — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 24, 2020

Here are Eichner’s tweets from last night as well as a few from fans who were sad he wasn’t a part of the special...