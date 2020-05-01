One Parks and Rec Star Isn’t Too Happy He Wasn’t Asked to Participate in the Reunion
The Parks and Rec reunion special aired on NBC last night and brought a whole lot of joy to a whole lot of people. The half-hour special episode, created to fundraise for Feeding America and filmed remotely amid the coronavirus quarantine, virtually reunited stars Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Retta, and Jim O’Heir, who reprised their Parks and Rec roles for the first time since the series wrapped after seven seasons in 2015. The special also featured guests Paul Rudd, Jason Mantzoukas, Ben Schwartz, and a few other Pawnee favorites. However, one Parks and Rec alum was missing from the event, and it didn't go unnoticed. Billy Eichner, who played Craig Middlebrooks during the show's last two seasons, wasn't asked to take part in the special, so naturally, he cracked some jokes about it on Twitter last night. The actor first shared that he wouldn't be taking part in the event last week.
“@billyeichner please tell us that you will be on the #ParksandRec special too,” @susie_sticka tweeted. “Don’t think so! I guess Craig had no one to drive him there :(,” Eichner replied. This was the last he tweeted about the special until it aired last night, but his follow-up posts were definitely worth the wait.
Don’t think so! I guess Craig had no one to drive him there :( https://t.co/VPFDGjI8sH— billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 24, 2020
Here are Eichner’s tweets from last night as well as a few from fans who were sad he wasn’t a part of the special...
No Love For Craig
I’ll tell you who State Farm ISN’T there for - the late, great CRAIG MIDDLEBROOKS!— billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 1, 2020
"From now on, everyone call me Kristen, 'cause I am wigging out."
JUSTICE FOR CRAIG MIDDLEBROOKS!!! #RIPCraigMiddlebrooks— billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 1, 2020
TV Is Dead
A lot of people saying the erasure of Craig Middlebrooks is the nail in the coffin of broadcast television. Could be!— billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 1, 2020
Ouch
Tfw they decide it’s best to NOT have you help FEED AMERICA #JusticeForCraigMiddlebrooks— billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 1, 2020
At Least He's Still Making Us Laugh
Welp, maybe I’ll be in this one! https://t.co/3Ybu8Z18iF— billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 1, 2020
Fans Are Bummed, Too
The only thing that could have made this better was the presence of CRAIG MIDDLEBROOKS. Why didn’t Madison drive him there??#RIPCraigMiddlebrooks pic.twitter.com/BTU87imhOT— Kate Owens 🍎 (@itskatewaii) May 1, 2020
Team Craig
The omission of Craig Middlebrooks from the Parks reunion may have ruined the show for me.. forever. pic.twitter.com/laQ5Ek7fWZ— moira rose (@kyliemarie1346) May 1, 2020
"The Only Thing Missing"
The only thing missing was the breakout side character Craig Middlebrooks portrayed by @billyeichner 😞— Shannon Rousseau (@shannonrousseau) May 1, 2020
We Missed You, Billy
but WHERE WAS CRAIG?!?!??! #ParksAndRec pic.twitter.com/375bdkepi1— alyshawhite ♣JF (@carellfallonrdj) May 1, 2020
