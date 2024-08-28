Blade Runner 2099 Adds Fan-Favorite Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Actor

Alien isn’t the only franchise started by Ridley Scott that’s currently thriving. Scott directed Blade Runner in 1982, and it got a sequel from Denis Villeneuve in 2017. It’s been seven years since Blade Runner 2049 hit theaters, and now Prime Video is working on a new limited series titled Blade Runner 2099. The show is set to star Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh as a Replicant that’s the end of its lifespan. The show will also feature Hunter Schafer (Euphoria), Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games franchise), Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II), Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy), and Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell) as series regulars alongside in addition to Amy Lennox (Holby City), Johnny Harris (A Gentleman In Moscow), Sheila Atim (The Woman King) and Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon). As if that line-up wasn’t exciting enough, Deadline is reporting Tom Burke (Furiousa: A Mad Max Saga) and Maurizio Lombardi (Ripley) will also be joining the series.

According to the report, Burke and Lombardi will have recurring roles in the series, but their character descriptions have not been revealed. The 2049 follow-up spent a few years in development and then went into production only to be paused due to last year’s WGA and SAG strikes. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the series was back in production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re filming now,” executive producer Michael Green told The Direct. “Showrunner Silka Luisa has created an incredible show. I’ve seen dailies. They’re stunning. I’ve read the script. You know, they’ve seen the scripts. I am very excited for how she’s evolved the world and made it bigger. It’s a really impressive, intelligent, emotional story.”

Blade Runner 2099 will be showrun by Luisa (Shining Girls), who will serve as executive producer along with Scott, Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon’s President of Television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Tom Spezialy, Richard Sharkey, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, and Isa Dick Hackett. According to Deadline, Shōgun‘s Jonathan van Tulleken will be helming the first two episodes while also serving as EP, with Steven Johnson as co-executive producer.

There is no official release date set for Blade Runner 2099, so stay tuned for more updates. Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049 are currently available to rent or buy online.