Blockbuster Cast Reveals What They Miss Most About Video Stores (Exclusive)

In a fit of irony, Netflix will soon be home to a workplace sitcom set at the last Blockbuster on Earth. Titled simply Blockbuster, the series was created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and stars WandaVision's Randall Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero. ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with the cast and creator of the Blockbuster TV series to break down the new series but also to get their take on the million dollar question, what do you miss the most about Blockbuster the brick-and-mortar store? All ten episodes of Blockbuster will debut on November 3 on Netflix.

For Randall Park: "I would say just the joy of walking up and down those aisles, picking up a box, reading the back, just looking at the little photos and and trying to get a sense of what this movie was just based on the little information you had. Then making the decision whether or not to take that gamble and to, you know, just the thrill of of all of that."

Melissa Fumero added, "I miss the thrill of your goal going for a specific movie. It's usually a new release and they're out of it and asking them to check the box, the return box, and they have it....(Also) That walk through the store as the thing you came for not being there and getting yourself through it. That translates to into adulthood."

Orange is the New Black star Olga Merediz had the best answer, revealing: "I would have date nights at Blockbuster. I go and the dates started at blockbuster deciding which film, the flirtation started there and then you go and watch the movie."

For Tyler Alvarez however, it wasn't about the movies, telling us: "Renting video games because you know, you play it for a week and then you're kind of done with it and so you can return it and then get a new game." While co-star Madeleine Arthur was all about the candy, "I missed like the candy. My dad would only get it with me. My mom would not get the candy, but we get the quarter candy after we picked our movies. And so I miss kind of the ritual of that."

Showrunner Vanessa Ramos on the other hand has fond memories of finding the movie no one else knew about, telling us: "I miss like finding the deep cut movies, you know? Everyone wants Terminator and stuff like that and I'm just like, 'oh wait a minute, that dog is a professor? I want to see what that's about.' Like I've seen the box of something and be like, 'Oh, this is gonna be a weird night, right?'"

Blockbuster's first season will debut on November 3 only on Netflix.