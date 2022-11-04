Blockbuster: Where to Watch and What to Know About the Video Store Sitcom

The last Blockbuster Video store is open for business in Blockbuster. The nostalgic sitcom is "a comeback that's long overdue," reads the punny tagline from Netflix, the streamer that — in an ironic twist of fate — helped put the rental store's outdated business model out of, well, business. Netflix co-founders Marc Randolph and Reed Hastings offered to sell their DVD rental and sales website to Blockbuster for $50 million in 2000, but were "just about laughed out of their office," Netflix's former chief financial officer said in a 2008 interview. Now Netflix is getting the last laugh with the new comedy Blockbuster.

Here's how to "check out" Blockbuster and everything you need to know about the Netflix series.

(Photo: Netflix)

Where to Watch Blockbuster



All 10 episodes of Blockbuster are available to stream now on Netflix.

Can I Stream Blockbuster on Netflix Basic With Ads?

Due to licensing restrictions, Blockbuster is unavailable on the Basic with ads plan that launched on November 3rd. (Learn more about the Netflix Basic With Ads plan.) You'll need a Basic (without ads), Standard, or Premium subscription to watch Blockbuster.

What Is Netflix's Blockbuster About?



Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) is an analog dreamer in a 5G world. He's spent his entire adult life dedicated to his first love, movies – a passion that's kept him at his first and only job, managing his hometown Blockbuster Video.

Then Timmy is alarmed to learn that his store is officially the last Blockbuster in America. He now has no choice but to take action to stay open and keep his friends employed. Timmy and his staff quickly come to realize that being home to the last Blockbuster might actually be exactly what their community needs to rekindle the human connections they lost to the digital age. It also unexpectedly reunites him with his long-time crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero), who's recently come back to work for him. Will this battle to preserve the past be the push Timmy needs to step into the present? His employees can only hope so.

Netflix's Blockbuster Cast



The cast includes Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) as Timmy, Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Eliza, Olga Merediz (Encanto) as Connie, Tyler Alvarez (Never Have I Ever) as Carlos, Madeleine Arthur (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) as Hannah, Kamaia Fairburn (Holly Hobbie) as Kayla, and J.B. Smoove (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Percy.

Blockbuster is created by Vanessa Ramos, who previously co-produced Superstore and wrote for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The writers are David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings).

Blockbuster Episodes Guide



Pilot: At the last Blockbuster in existence, manager Timmy rallies the staff into throwing a block party to boost memberships and connect with the community. Blockbuster Daddy: Timmy needs to make some hard choices to keep the store afloat. Eliza worries she's not being a good mom after hearing her daughter's new rock song. Evan and Trevin: Halloween brings schemes and screams as Timmy, Eliza and Percy plot revenge against a pair of teen pranksters. Connie and Kayla launch an investigation. The Itsy Bizzies: A nomination for a small business award has Timmy changing his hair — and a lot more. Meanwhile, Carlos urges a penny-pinching Hannah to treat herself. King of Queens: When Timmy resolves to move on from his crush and start dating, he turns to Percy and Kayla for help, while Eliza faces a romantic dilemma of her own. Parental Control: Timmy's family emergency derails the team's plan to stay late and organize the inventory — and messes up Eliza's much-needed night of me-time. Intimate Angels: A thoughtless gesture leads Timmy to reevaluate his close friendship with Percy, while Eliza, Hannah and Kayla help a grieving Connie find a new friend. Special Guy Day: When Eliza spirals after an unexpected customer interaction, Timmy proposes a fun plan to cheer her up. Connie and Carlos help Hannah cram for a test. Thimble: Ready to move on from Blockbuster, Eliza interviews for a promising new job. Kayla's search for an apartment takes a suspicious turn. Sh*t Storm: As the store gears up for the holidays, a series of unfortunate events — from a solar storm to an appearance by a former child star — causes chaos.

Blockbuster Netflix Trailer

All episodes of Blockbuster Season 1 are now streaming on Netflix.