Blue’s Clues: Steve, Josh, Donovan, and Blue Cover “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” in New Music Video (Exclusive)

https://youtu.be/ntRVOI_ArGk

Nickelodeon is busy celebrating the 25th anniversary of Blue’s Clues in the best way possible. After a mega-viral video released earlier this month featuring the return of original Clues host Steve Burns, the network is now covering some of the best tunes when the show was first released. As such, ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at one of those projects, including all three hosts of the series and Blue herself singing along to their take on Eiffel 65’s ’90s classic “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” aptly retitled “I’m Blue.”

For the song, Nickelodeon managed to get Eiffel 65 back in the studio to re-record the song as the hosts and Blue sing and dance along.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See the clip for yourself above.

After running for 143 episodes between 1996 and 2006, Nickelodeon rebooted the series in 2019 under a new name — Blue’s Clues & You!. The network renewed the series for a fourth season earlier this year. “In the fourth season of Blue’s Clues & You! (26 half-hour episodes), Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and Blue will adventure to new locations in their bustling neighborhood, from an epic quest as brave knights to saving the day as firefighter helpers and more. The season will also feature new music and fun-filled holiday traditions with family and friends.”

A movie was also announced earlier this year which will follow Josh and Blue as they head to New York City to audition for a big Broadway musical.