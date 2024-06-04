Not All of Bluey's Minisodes Are Coming Out This Year

Shortly after the third season of Bluey came to an end, it was announced that the hit series would be returning this summer with a series of shorts known as Bluey Minisodes. This isn't the fourth season of the series, which still hasn't been confirmed, but rather something of a spinoff, made up of one to three-minute stories featuring Bluey and the rest of the Heelers. The initial announcement for the Bluey Minisodes revealed that there would be 20 total shorts and they would premiere this summer. This week, however, Disney revealed that not all of those episodes are arriving together.

Along with the first clip from the Bluey Minisodes, Disney announced that the first batch of shorts would be arriving on July 3rd. Of the 20 that have been confirmed, only seven are being released with this initial wave. Fans will have to wait a little while for the rest.

The second batch of Bluey Minisodes is going to be released later this year, according to Disney. The third batch won't be arriving until sometime in 2025. Below, you can find the list of all seven episodes set to be released by Disney this summer.

"Burger Dog"

"Bingo 3000"

"Muffin Unboxing"

"Letter"

"Hungry"

"Three Pigs"

"Animals"

All seven episodes will arrive on Disney+ on July 3rd at 12:00 am PT. Disney Jr. and Disney Channel will air the first two Bluey Minisodes that same day, while rolling the others into the ongoing "Red, White and Bluey" marathon taking place over Fourth of July weekend.

Bluey Season 4

Beyond the arrival of the Bluey Minisodes, there hasn't been much word as to what the future will hold for the Heeler family. Bluey is one of the most popular shows on the globe and the series continues smashing streaming records. But, as far as anyone knows, a fourth season hasn't been officially ordered. Season 3 concluded with a stretch of episodes that many have believed could act as an entire finale for the series, though those involved with the show have hinted that there will still be more Bluey in the future.

One theory floating around is that the series might continue with Bluey as an adult, with her child replacing her as the main character. The final scene of the Season 3 finale, "Surprise!," was a flash-forward to the future that saw an adult Bluey and her young kid come back to the house to visit Bandit and Chilli.