Bluey Minisodes Supercut Makes New Series Much Easier to Watch

The Bluey Minisodes have officially arrived on Disney+. Bluey may be on hiatus for an indefinite period of time, but Ludo Studios is helping hold fans of the series over with a spinoff of shorts known as Bluey Minisodes. There are set to be 21 of these one to three-minute shorts released over the next year, but the first seven made their debut on the Disney Channel and Disney+ Wednesday morning.

Normal Bluey episodes are already pretty short, and these new Minisodes are half the length of those, so watching all seven of them through might get a little repetitive when it comes to the intro and end credits. Fortunately, Disney+ actually created an easier way to watch the Bluey Minisodes straight through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you open up the Bluey Minisodes page on Disney+, you’ll notice there are actually eight episodes. The first seven are the normal episodes, with the eighth actually being a supercut binge of all seven, minus the individual credits. This option is just 17 minutes long and runs all of the new Bluey Minisodes back-to-back.

That supercut episode is simply called “Compilation #1,” which makes it seem like each of the three Minisode release waves will come with their own supercut. This first edition includes the following episodes:

“Burger Dog”

“Bingo 3000”

“Muffin Unboxing”

“Letter”

“Hungry”

“Three Pigs”

“Animals”

Ludo and Disney haven’t announced specific release dates for the rest of the Bluey Minisodes yet, but they have revealed some release windows. The second batch of shorts is coming later this year, while the third and final batch will arrive sometime in 2025.

Bluey Season 4

Beyond the arrival of the Bluey Minisodes, there hasn’t been much word as to what the future will hold for the Heeler family. Bluey is one of the most popular shows on the globe and the series continues smashing streaming records. But, as far as anyone knows, a fourth season hasn’t been officially ordered. Season 3 concluded with a stretch of episodes that many have believed could act as an entire finale for the series, though those involved with the show have hinted that there will still be more .

One theory floating around is that the series might continue with Bluey as an adult, with her child replacing her as the main character. The final scene of the Season 3 finale, “Surprise!,” was a flash-forward to the future that saw an adult Bluey and her young kid come back to the house to visit Bandit and Chilli.