Bluey: The Video Game Leaks Online

Bluey has basically taken over the world, and it seems that a video game based on the series will be releasing on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. While no official announcement has been made, Bluey: The Video Game‘s existence was leaked via a listing from the Australian Classification Board. Apparently, the game is being developed by Artax, and will be published by Outright Games. These types of leaks are about as reliable as it gets, so an official announcement shouldn’t be too far behind. An official description from the Classification Board can be found below.

“Follow the Heeler family on a holiday adventure to find a treasurehidden by Bandit and his brothers many years ago. The game takes placein 5 iconic show locations, and its story mode tells a family-friendlyadventure about creating your own cherished memories with your family.”

Bluey: The Video Game will obviously feature the four main members of the Heeler family: Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chili, but the description also implies that Bandit’s brothers Stripe and Rad will also appear. If Stripe is there, that probably bodes well for Muffin! There’s no way of knowing who will show up, but the series has a number of great characters that could appear on the Heelers’ journey, from recurring favorites like Lucky and Rusty, to one-offs like Jean-Luc. Of course, the creativity of the Heeler fam could lead to appearances by the different “characters” the family members play, like the Grannies, or Daddy Robot.

Hopefully Bluey: The Video Game will offer the kind of experience that fans of all ages can enjoy. The series has become something that parents and kids have bonded over, and it would be nice if the game offered something similar. Outright Games has shown a knack for publishing games aimed at younger audiences, without skimping on quality. The publisher’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos game was very well-received, so hopefully we’ll see the same for Bluey: The Video Game!

