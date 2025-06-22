Bob’s Burgers Introduces Surprising New Belcher Family Member

Bob’s Burgers continues to surprise fans with each new season of the series, but the newest episode of the long running animated sitcom has surprised even more so with the debut of a new member of the extended Belcher Family. While there’s still much we don’t know about Bob’s side of the family, fans have gotten to meet a lot of Linda’s side over the years. Not only have fans gotten to meet more of the Genarro Family over the years, but Linda’s family history has since expanded to all sorts of cousins, aunts and more. That includes the newest season as well.

Bob’s Burgers has introduced two new members of Linda’s extended family that fans have never seen before with the newest episode of the series, and one of them comes as the result of a surprising affair. But like with most Bob’s Burgers episodes, these new additions to the family also end up involved in some very wacky shenanigans before the episode comes to an end. So they fit right it with the rest of the extended Belcher family almost immediately.

Bob’s Burgers Introduces New Members of Linda’s Family

Bob’s Burgers Season 15 Episode 15 “The Lost City of Atlantic” sees the Belcher Family heading to a casino to cash in the chips her grandfather would send Linda each year for her birthday. It’s revealed that she had a grandfather named Max (notably not the same one that looked like a potato in the Season 7 episode, “The Quirk-ducers”) who would take her and Gayle to his casino when they were young to spend time together. Everything would be on the house because everyone loved Max, but soon Linda discovers just how much they truly loved Max when she actually gets to the casino and sees another unexpected relative.

It’s soon revealed that Linda’s grandfather Max had an affair with one of the other workers at the casino, Shirley, as the two really liked one another all those years ago. As a result, Shirley would go on to give birth to a daughter, Sharon, who is actually Linda’s half-aunt. So did not only did fans get a look at one of Linda’s grandfathers (and a new look at her past with Gayle), but fans also got to meet someone who ultimately looks and acts a lot like Linda as the two of them are more closely related than Linda ever expected to discover.

What Does This Mean for the Belcher Family?

While Linda is initially angry over the fact that her grandfather cheated on her grandmother, Shirley explains to Linda that her grandmother knew about the affair and did eventually forgive him. This does help Linda feel better, and meeting her new half-aunt helped to smooth things over even more as the two realized they not only looked alike but shared some quirky similarities such as the fact that neither of them can wink. So Linda ends up accepting this person as part of her family.

It’s unlikely that the core Belcher family will ever interact with this extended branch of Linda’s family in the future (as the episode provided a very specific situation to get all of them to the casino in the first place), but they are still on the table if the animated series ever decides to bring them up again. So while Bob’s family is still very much a mystery, at least Linda’s is proven to keep growing in order to keep the intrigue strong for the animated series even after all these seasons (and more coming in the future).