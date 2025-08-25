Bob’s Burgers Creator Breaks Silence on the Show’s Massive Renewal

Bob’s Burgers was recently renewed for four more seasons with Fox along with many of the network’s other adult animated shows, and the creator behind it all has shared their reaction to locking down so much of the show’s future. Bob’s Burgers has become one of the major pillars of Fox’s Animation Domination block in the nearly two decades since its original premiere, and it was recently picked up as part of a huge renewal order that saw The Simpsons, Family Guy, and even a returning American Dad! all get locked down for four more seasons each ahead of many of their returns this Fall.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Loren Bouchard opened up about getting such a major renewal. The creator has had plenty of experience with animated shows like Home Movies, Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil, and more, but Bob’s Burgers is undoubtedly the longest project he has ever steered the ship of. And with sharing his thoughts about continuing for four more seasons, Bouchard revealed some mix feelings about the news as the team has always felt like they “were on the bubble.”

Bob’s Burgers Creator Reacts to New Seasons

“It’s lovely to have a four-season pickup, don’t get me wrong, but we’ve been in a very lucky position for a very long time,” Bouchard stated. “We were really sweating it for a while. Any show that’s not a smash hit — and we were not when we started out, I think it’s fair to say — we were on the bubble, and we treated every single moment like it.” But even as they move forward into the future, Bouchard still looks fondly back on when they were crafting episodes for “survival,” “That’s kind of fun, in a way. It’s like firefighting or something,” Bouchard continued. “Every fart could be your last fart, so you’ve got to really put it in the right place.”

Bob’s Burgers will be reaching a massive 300th episode milestone when it returns for Season 16 of the animated series later this Fall as well. Although it just wrapped up Season 15 of the series with Fox this Summer, it’s already poised to make a comeback with one of the biggest episodes in the show yet. An episode where Bouchard teases will finally explore some of the milestone moments in the Belchers’ lives, when Tina was born and when the restaurant first opened.

What’s Next for Bob’s Burgers Season 16?

Bob’s Burgers Season 16 will be premiering with Fox on Sunday, September 28th at 9:30PM ET as part of the Animation Domination block for the Fall 2025 season alongside new episodes of The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, and Krapopolis airing the same evening. The premiere episode is teased be the Episode 300 special as Bouchard revealed during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 earlier this Summer that it will be exploring, two timelines. “In the present day Bob is really sweating whether or not to raise prices, and it’s killing him,” Bouchard teased. “It sends us on this kind of series of flashbacks to to just what was going on when Bob and Linda started the restaurant.”

It was also teased during the panel that the new Bob’s Burgers season will also have a new Halloween special featuring Teddy taking a job at the store next door (with Fleabag star Jamie Demetriou as a guest star), and a new Christmas special set in a Christmas village. But further details for the season have yet to be revealed. As for now, you can catch up with all of Bob’s Burgers seasons streaming with Hulu.

