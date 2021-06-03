Boy Meets World: Disney Archives Spotlights Walt Disney World Special
Boy Meets World went to Walt Disney World back in the 1990s and the Disney Archives took a stroll down memory lane today. The official account showed that spotlight on the 1996 effort today. Howard Busgang and Mark Bluesman penned the adventure and Jeff McCracken helped a bunch of TGIF kids get a better look at the theme park. In the episode, Cory tries to win Topanga back after their breakup. She won a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth, and he’s got to go down there. You get all the sights and sounds of the fabled attraction. In that post are some very choice pictures that exhumed the energy of the entire decade. The fashion is all there. Also of note is the fact that the park looks very different than it does all those years ago. If you’re looking for a very specific hit of nostalgia, you can check out their post down below.
When this boy meets...Disney World! In our newest Spotlight article series we are taking a look back at television shows filmed at Walt Disney World, beginning with an episode of “Boy Meets World” (1993-2000)! https://t.co/t5kArVWce3 pic.twitter.com/uMWHT8MTDN— Walt Disney Archives (@TWDCArchives) June 2, 2021
The Walt Disney Archives wrote, “When this boy meets...Disney World! In our newest Spotlight article series we are taking a look back at television shows filmed at Walt Disney World, beginning with an episode of “Boy Meets World” (1993-2000)!”
When was the last time you watched Boy Meets World? Let us know in the comments!
So many crossovers
prevnext
I’m weirdly obsessed with the Disney World episodes of 80s and 90s sitcoms. Roseanne has to be my fave one. https://t.co/9pw68ITj70— Rey Skyliner 🚡 (@disneylytical) June 2, 2021
Someone help
prevnext
ISO: someone to recreate this photo with in October. https://t.co/Gr9UrErpZK— Spacejumper Ryan (@FlannelJedi) June 2, 2021
Fun times
prevnext
There isn’t a single visit I make to The Seas with Nemo and Friends’ manatee pod without thinking of this episode. https://t.co/2bJkhuk2QD— Adam Roth (@arothwdwc) June 2, 2021
Makes you wonder
prevnext
How has no one photoshopped in some barges yet? https://t.co/rZ2673HiPS— Professor Leisure (@ProfNarcoossee) June 2, 2021
LOL
prevnext
wow what a great idea why didn't i think of that https://t.co/NC8eEP0SYi— so much for the lactose intolerant left (@tonygoldmark) June 2, 2021
Too funny
prevnext
I remember this episode intimately. LOVE Boy Meets World.
Another favourite is “The Wonderful World of Hecks” Disney episode from The Middle. https://t.co/4EO22JbZi0— Zardu Hasselfrau 🇨🇦⚫️⚪️💜🌈 (@WesternOverlord) June 2, 2021
Such a vibe
prevnext
Best TGIFs is when they ALL went to Disney World. https://t.co/0Eg3D1wXjn— ✨asians don’t raisin✨ (@aimeecurameng) June 2, 2021
People love it
prev
Topanga and Corey: the greatest love story ever.
I’ll fight you all on this!!! https://t.co/uhG5B9QyLL— 🏳️🌈Jay Abbit🏳️🌈 (@AbbitJay) June 2, 2021