Boy Meets World: Disney Archives Spotlights Walt Disney World Special

Boy Meets World went to Walt Disney World back in the 1990s and the Disney Archives took a stroll down memory lane today. The official account showed that spotlight on the 1996 effort today. Howard Busgang and Mark Bluesman penned the adventure and Jeff McCracken helped a bunch of TGIF kids get a better look at the theme park. In the episode, Cory tries to win Topanga back after their breakup. She won a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth, and he’s got to go down there. You get all the sights and sounds of the fabled attraction. In that post are some very choice pictures that exhumed the energy of the entire decade. The fashion is all there. Also of note is the fact that the park looks very different than it does all those years ago. If you’re looking for a very specific hit of nostalgia, you can check out their post down below.

When this boy meets...Disney World! In our newest Spotlight article series we are taking a look back at television shows filmed at Walt Disney World, beginning with an episode of “Boy Meets World” (1993-2000)! https://t.co/t5kArVWce3 pic.twitter.com/uMWHT8MTDN — Walt Disney Archives (@TWDCArchives) June 2, 2021

The Walt Disney Archives wrote, “When this boy meets...Disney World! In our newest Spotlight article series we are taking a look back at television shows filmed at Walt Disney World, beginning with an episode of “Boy Meets World” (1993-2000)!”

When was the last time you watched Boy Meets World? Let us know in the comments!