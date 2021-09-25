Bridgerton Season 2 First Look

Bridgerton fans just got their first look at Season 2 of the hit Netflix series. The streaming giant is in the midst of their big TADUM event, which showcases all the biggest things on the app. Romance fans had been waiting for another season of Bridgerton for a little while now. One of last year’s true breakout series, the show seemed to hit that sweet spot of an engaged following and living up to the hype. It seems like things have completed smoothly after the production had to shut down due to COVID-19 protocols. Netflix has big plans for Bridgerton after the first season garnered 12 Emmy nominations. However, there is going to be a bit of a catch heading into Season 2. You’re not going to be seeing Regé-Jean Page this time around. He’s departed the series and that means the story will continue without its breakout star. That hasn’t dimmed a lot of the excitement around this announcement. After all, the show is adapted from a series of novels and the heartthrob was never going to be there forever.

Producer Shonda Rhimes had to muse about the fervor surrounding the star’s exit with The Hollywood Reporter. She’s obviously very surprised by the fan reaction, but they’re forging ahead regardless of that disappointment.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page let the fans in on a little of the early conversations he shared with Shondaland producers. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

“I don’t think I fully expected or understood what releasing all eight episodes around the globe at once was going to do,” Rhimes admitted. “And yeah, I was like, ‘I’ve killed many a man that people adore.’ I’m so surprised that everybody is [losing it over a character we’ve watched] for eight episodes leaving. But obviously, Regé is an amazing actor and he did an amazing thing and people responded. I also was surprised because the nature of this series is simply, this year it’s this couple, this year it’s [that] couple.”

