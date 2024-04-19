Bridgerton Season 3: Adjoa Andoh Praises Romance Storyline

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh relates to Penelope Featherington's Season 3 story a little bit too well. On the cusp of the Netflix season premiere, the Lady Danbury actress spoke to Virginradio.co.uk about Nicola Coughlan's time in the spotlight and how her character is poised to leap out of the shadows this year. Penelope needs a husband and Andoh's fan-favorite knows more than a little bit about that situation. While all of us hope for the happy ending route for Colin Bridgerton and Pen, the Bridgerton star might be rooting harder than anyone.

"I love the fact that Penelope, as Lady Whistledown, has this avatar that is sharp and sees everything," Andoh began. "[She's] cutting, waspish, funny, wise, and everyone pays attention to her. But in real life, nobody pays attention to Penelope. They expect Penelope is going to be the daughter that stays at home and looks after a mother in her old age."

(Photo: Netflix)

The actress continued, "There's something about her as the sort of the wallflower, the one that doesn't get picked out at the disco. That I know from my own personal experience, and I know for lots of people. You're always the kid who was slightly on the sidelines who wasn't necessarily invited to all the parties."

"I think there's an element of this season where the wallflower comes off the wall and stands in her glory, and the sun shines on her," Andoh mused. "I think for those people who felt that they weren't the centre of attention, there'll be something lovely in watching the journey of that character through this season."

What Happens In Bridgerton Season 3?

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix recently dropped a new description for Seasxon 3 of Bridgerton: "Penelope enters Season 3 finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn't mean she's done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it's time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters. Lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season."

"But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

