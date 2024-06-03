Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

One of Netflix's most popular shows of all time, Bridgerton has been unsurprisingly dominant on the streaming service over the past couple of weeks, following the premiere of its third season. Only half of that new season has been released, though, and fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of Part 2. Fortunately, the next batch of Bridgerton episodes aren't that far away, and Netflix is offering up the first taste of what those episodes will entail.

On Monday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2. The two-minute trailer picks up after the events of what happened in Part 1 of the season, which was released last month. You can check out the trailer in the video below!

Unlike previous seasons, Bridgerton's third installment was broken into two parts, which has become something of a trend for popular Netflix shows in recent years. The first four episodes of Season 3 were released in May, with the final four episodes of the season arriving on June 13th.

Here's the official synopsis for Bridgerton Season 3:

"From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."