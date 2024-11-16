Brooklyn Nine-Nine Thanksgiving Episodes Ranked

Brooklyn Nine-Nine remains one of the best workplace sitcoms in television history, thanks to its lovable cast of characters and its mix of “case of the week” episodes with lengthy storylines. Plus, the show is remembered for delivering some of the best holiday-themed episodes for Halloween, Christmas, and, of course, Thanksgiving.

Regarding Thanksgiving episodes, Brooklyn Nine-Nine taps into the incredible chemistry that turned a group of unlikely allies into a found family that shares victories and woes in equal measure. No wonder these episodes take a special place in fans’ hearts. Nevertheless, some episodes truly stand out, while others are less memorable. That’s just the nature of the game. So, while we prepare our Thanksgiving binge-watch of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, let’s rank every episode set on this holiday.

5. “Lockdown” (Season 2, Episode 7)

Image Courtesy of Fox

The weakest entry in the series’ Thanksgiving collection centers around a suspicious package containing white powder that forces a quarantine at the precinct. With Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) and Terry (Terry Crews) away, Jake (Andy Samberg) struggles with being left in charge during the crisis, quickly submerging the precinct into chaos.

The episode suffers from splitting up the ensemble and lacking the warmth that makes Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s holiday episodes special. While there are some funny moments, particularly Jake’s increasingly desperate attempts to maintain order, the confined setting and absence of traditional Thanksgiving elements make this feel more like a standard episode that just happens to take place on the holiday. Even worse, the storyline about maintaining quarantine protocol overshadows any meaningful holiday moments or character development that other Thanksgiving episodes deliver so well.

4. “Two Turkeys” (Season 5, Episode 7)

image courtesy of fox

In “Two Turkeys,” Jake and Amy (Melissa Fumero) attempt to host both sets of parents for Thanksgiving. While the premise had potential, the execution relies too heavily on sitcom clichés about clashing families. The episode does shine in its smaller moments, particularly the subplot involving Captain Holt’s investigation of his missing pie, which showcases Braugher’s impeccable comedic timing. Plus, the parents’ dynamic provides some genuine laughs. However, the story never escapes the formulaic nature of its “in-laws meeting for the first time” setup, which makes it less interesting than other Thanksgiving episodes.

Despite all, the episode deserves credit for establishing important family dynamics that would become relevant in later seasons, particularly in showing how Jake and Amy navigate their different family backgrounds.

3. “Ava” (Season 3, Episode 8)

image courtesy of fox

“Ava” already races ahead of the competition by introducing the now-iconic Tommy Gobbler costume worn by Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), which would become a beloved recurring element in future Thanksgiving episodes.

The episode’s main plot revolves around Sharon (Merrin Dungey) going into labor at the precinct, leading to Terry’s third daughter being born on Thanksgiving. The writing team cleverly uses the holiday rush to explore the squad’s dynamics under pressure, masterfully tying up multiple side plots, an achievement in itself. As a result, despite the overall disarray facing every squad member, “Ava” still maintains the family atmosphere we love in Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Thanksgiving episodes. As a result, the birth of Ava becomes a meaningful moment that brings the entire precinct together in celebration.

“Ava” also includes a memorable guest appearance by Nick Offerman as Holt’s ex-boyfriend, who helps deliver the baby. The rules are clear: if Offerman is present, any episode automatically improves.

2. “Mr. Santiago” (Season 4, Episode 7)

image courtesy of fox

A masterclass in character-driven comedy, “Mr. Santiago” centers on Jake meeting Amy’s father for the first time. As expected, Jake’s attempt to impress Mr. Santiago (Jimmy Smits) backfires. While a hilarious episode, “Mr. Santiago” also excels in character development, showing Jake’s growth from someone who avoids commitments to someone willing to face his fears for Amy. The episode also doubles down as a deconstruction of archaic gender and relationship expectations, making it more relevant. Finally, the subplot involving Boyle bringing a live turkey to butcher adds classic Brooklyn Nine-Nine mayhem to the proceedings.

This episode is exceptional because it uses the holiday setting to deepen our understanding of Amy’s family dynamics and Jake’s commitment to their relationship while never losing sight of the show’s signature humor.

1. “Thanksgiving” (Season 1, Episode 10)

image courtesy of fox

The episode that started it all remains the gold standard for Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s holiday episodes. It perfectly balances multiple storylines: Amy’s desperate attempt to impress Holt with an elaborate dinner (and an eight-page, single-spaced, double-sided toast), Jake’s touching revelation about his childhood Thanksgiving traumas, and the introduction of “Boyle Bingo.”

The episode also gains some extra credit for establishing the show’s approach to holiday episodes, which combine humor with heart. The moment Jake realizes the precinct has become his chosen family is one of the first season’s highlights — and that’s saying a lot when we consider what a fantastic season that is. Ultimately, “Thanksgiving” represents everything that turned Brooklyn Nine-Nine into the phenomenon it is. You get into the series for the laughs but end hooked up due to its emotional depth.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is currently available for streaming on Peacock and Hulu.