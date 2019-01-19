‘Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston Would Return as Walter White “In a Second”

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has reaffirmed he would reprise the role of Walter White in spinoff Better Call Saul or the in-the-works Breaking Bad movie “in a second.”

“From a realistic standpoint, if I got called to do the movie or Better Call Saul which I don’t know would ever happen — I really don’t — I would do it in a second,” Cranston told SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio.

“My experience on Breaking Bad changed my life and my professional life. It gave me opportunities that would not have come.”

Cranston won one Golden Globe and five Primetime Emmys for his role as Walter White, a terminally ill high school chemistry teacher who used his genius to sell high-quality meth as a means of securing a future for his wife and two children. Adopting the alter ego of “Heisenberg,” White emerged as the most dangerous drug lord in the Southwest after becoming fully entrenched in his ego-fueled criminal empire.

Despite the finality of Breaking Bad‘s 2013 series finale, in which White died, Cranston could reappear on Better Call Saul as the series is mostly set before crooked lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) becomes cohort and criminal lawyer to White in the flagship series.

Speculation is rampant Cranston is involved in the Breaking Bad movie, a sequel to the series following former Walter White protégé Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), who in the last season of the series was imprisoned and turned into a meth-making slave before escaping to parts unknown in the closing moments of the series finale.

Cranston said previously he would “absolutely” return in the movie if tapped by creator and “genius” Vince Gilligan, calling the saga a “great story.”

“And there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open,” Cranston said on The Dan Patrick Show.

“And this idea, from what I’m told, gets into those, at least, a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

Plot details for the movie remain under wraps, save for the knowledge it will center around Pinkman sometime after fleeing the site of his imprisonment and the fatally wounded White in the Breaking Bad finale. Should Cranston return for the film, White could be revived via flashbacks or hallucinations.