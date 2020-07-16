Buffy Reunion: James Marsters Reveals the Only Way He'd Return as Spike

✖

A while back, it was announced that a reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was in the works with series creator Joss Whedon, who was said to be developing a new version of the show with Agents of SHIELD alum Monica Owusu-Breen. While there hasn't been much news about the project since, many fans of the series would love to see some type of reunion with the original cast. Recently, James Marsters (Spike) did an episode of Inside of You, Michael Rosenbaum's podcasy, and according to Digital Spy, the actor revealed he would only return as the fan-favorite vampire under one condition.

Marsters shared "if he [Whedon} called [Marsters] for anything," he'd be there in a heartbeat. "I told Joss, whether it's one line or 50, I'd come, no matter where I was in the world," Marsters shared. "But if he wanted to film me doing Spike, he had seven years, because I'm aging and Spike's a vampire, and I don't want to play an aged Spike…” He added, "If there was a way, or if Spike was always in vampire face. Then that might work.”

During the interview, Marsters also shared an odd story about Whedon's negative reaction to Spike's popularity. "I came along and I wasn’t designed to be a romantic character, but then the audience reacted that way to it," Marsters said. "And I remember he backed me up against a wall one day and he was just like, ‘I don’t care how popular you are, kid, you’re dead. You hear me? Dead. Dead!’ And I was just like, ‘Uh, you know, it’s your football, man. OK.’"

This is not the first time the actor shared the story of this Whedon interaction. Last year, during Angel's 20th-anniversary panel at New York Comic-Con, he told the same tale, but with the added detail this his reply included, "Like whatever, just don't kill me now. Just give me the five episodes. I'm poor."

He also shared, “To his credit, I think Joss does not believe that evil is cool. He thinks that evil is laughable. And I agree and that's why his vampires were hideously ugly when we bite someone because he doesn't want that to be a sensual kind of shot. He got talked into one romantic vampire character, that was Angel. David Greenwalt, bless his heart, talked him into that character and then Angel just took right off."

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel are now streaming on Hulu.

