Buffy the Vampire Slayer Fan Finally Creates the Animated Spin-off That We Wish Was Real

Buffy the Vampire Slayer will make its long-awaited return in the heavily anticipated franchise revival later this year, and fans are excited to see some of their favorite characters back in action. Imagine if the revival was also accompanied by an animated spin-off series that also brought those characters back into the mix, but in completely different ways? One fan has actually managed to create what that would look like, and now we wish it was real.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Instagram, Trevor Carlee shared a trailer for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer What If…? Series that they animated in Blender. The trailer features a Buffy adventure that spans realities and features many of your favorite Buffy characters in action-packed and chaotic scenarios. We even get the awesome trio of Buffy, Faith, and Kendra on one team, along with glimpses of Xander, Willow, Angel, and more. You can check out the full trailer below.

In the caption that accompanied the trailer, Carlee wrote, “My cohost, Kristin, and I often talk about possible alternate storylines on Another Buffy Podcast, so we started writing them down over the past couple years as fun episode ideas in a potential Buffy What If series. And I decided to animate a trailer for what that could look like! Would YOU be down for a Buffy What If series? No AI – All animated by me in Blender ☺️❤️ (Disclaimer: This is not official, just a fun animation I made. But it’d be neat if it became official 👀).”

The Future of Buffy The Vampire Slayer Is Extremely Promising

After years of being relatively dormant outside of the BOOM! Studios comics, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer franchise has heated up considerably, and 2026 should be a banner year for longtime fans and a perfect chance for new fans to see what all the fuss was about in the first place.

The project that seems right around the corner is the Buffy the Vampire live-action revival, which is titled Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale. The series will bring back Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers and the pilot is being directed by Chloe Zhao, so there’s quite a bit of talent in front of and behind the camera. Buffy will be training a new Slayer named Nova in the series, and that actually ties into the fact that Gellar doesn’t see this as a reboot or a revival, but a continuation.

“It’s not a sequel, it’s not a reboot. It’s a continuation. Because it’s where is she now in this world, and what is this world that Buffy lives in with her and without her. It’s not a reboot, it’s not picking up with all of the same characters right away… That’s why the name was even important to me, in Buffy: New Sunnydale. It’s Buffy, but it’s also something else,” Gellar told the Shut Up Evan Podcast.

In addition to the TV news, the comics side of the universe is also getting a shake-up. Last year, it was revealed that Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel were now part of Dynamite Entertainment, and they would both be receiving new series. The even bigger news was that renowned comic writer Kelly Thompson was taking on both books, and they would be interconnecting and complementing each other. No dates for the Buffy Hulu series or the Dynamite books have been revealed yet, but hopefully, we’ll get more details soon.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!