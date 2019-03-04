‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Musical Episode is Getting Released on Vinyl

If you’re a fan of collecting vinyl and/or a fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, we’ve got some awesome news for you! One of the series’ most iconic episodes, “Once More, with Feeling,” is getting a very special treat. The musical episode from 2001 will be released on vinyl later this month.

According to Alternative Press, the vinyl will include every track from the episode as well as some “super cool artwork.” You can check it out in a tweet here:

WOW from @MondoNews BUFFY the musical episode on Vinyl!!!

Did I die and when to Buffy heaven? pic.twitter.com/zklipReywF — Javo ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 🇵🇪 🎬 (@Javier078) March 1, 2019

Mondo Record Label will be doing the pressing and Mo Shafeek, the manager of the label, recently provided a statement about the upcoming release.

“We’ve been huge fans of Buffy The Vampire Slayer for decades. Our obsession with the musical episode ‘Once More With Feeling’ inadvertently presented a solution to a long standing problem of how to best entry point for us to celebrate the brilliantly singular, yet expansive series,” Shafeek shared.

“It took a few years to get it perfect, but we couldn’t be prouder with the artwork that Paul Mann put together—including some truly inspired additional design by Chris Bilheimer and Eric Montes, who came up with the idea of the ‘Slaybill’ lyric booklet.”

The music for the episode was written by the series’ creator, Joss Whedon, and performed by the show’s cast. The following songs will be included in the upcoming vinyl:

“Overture” / “Going Through the Motions”

“I’ve Got a Theory/Bunnies” / “If We’re Together”

“The Mustard”

“Under Your Spell”

“I’ll Never Tell”

“The Parking Ticket”

“Rest in Peace”

“Dawn’s Lament”

“Dawn’s Ballet”

“What You Feel”

“Standing”

“Under Your Spel”l / “Standing Reprise”

“Walk Through the Fire”

“Something to Sing About”

“What You Feel Reprise”

“Where Do We Go From Here?”

“Coda”

“End Credits (Broom Dance / Grr Arrgh)”

“Main Title”

Buffy news has been popping up a lot lately, much to the delight of the show’s fans. Last week, much of the cast reunited at Wizard World Portland along with some of the cast of the series’ spin-off, Angel.

It was also recently announced that the series would be getting a reboot with a whole new cast.

The Once More, with Feeling vinyl will be available for purchase on March 20th. Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel are both currently streaming on Hulu and Facebook Watch.

