Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Disagrees With Stacey Abrams on Angel vs. Spike Debate

Although Buffy the Vampire Slayer has been around for decades, it has still remained a beloved and unique part of the pop culture lexicon. As a result, fans are still finding ways to debate about or analyze elements from the iconic series -- including which character was really the true love of Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Summers. Georgia politician and activist Stacey Abrams recently reignited the debate, tweeting about whether or not she thought Angel (David Boreanaz) or Spike (James Marsters) was right for Buffy. As Abrams put it, both love interests were fitting for Buffy at different parts of her life -- but it sounds like Boreanaz doesn't exactly see it that way.

“All I’ll say is this, man: True love is first love and first love is true love,” Boreanaz recently told The Wrap. “Drop the mic. End of story. I don’t think we need to continue. I mean, it’s pretty simple, right? Let’s think about that for really a second. Your first love is your true love, your true love is your first love. End of story. All due respect Stacey Abrams, I disagree. But you know, hey, you’re coming from the character’s mouth here. I think I’ll be the final word on it.”

As Abrams put it in a tweet earlier this month, "Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power," while "Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power." While a lot of fans definitely agree with that analysis, there will surely be some that agree more with Boreanaz's argument about first love. Meanwhile, Willow Rosenberg actress Alyson Hannigan added a new angle to the debate shortly after Abrams' tweet, arguing that Buffy should have hated her character all along.

This isn't the first pop culture event that Abrams has weighed in on, after she also paid tribute to Supernatural's final season earlier this month. Supernatural creator Eric Kripke even publicly shared his thanks for Abrams and her efforts to increase voter turnout in Georgia.

