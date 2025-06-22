One of the Worst Episodes of Buffy Is Actually One of Its Funniest

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a series beloved by fans for its nuanced characterizations and tactful depictions of heavy themes. The vast majority of the episodes across the program’s celebrated seven-season run are remembered with the utmost fondness by the show’s fan base. However, there are exceptions to every rule. Case in point, the Season 4 Buffy episode “Beer Bad” is largely regarded as almost unwatchable by the bulk of the show’s followers. This installment is admittedly cringey at times and certainly gets a lot wrong, however, there are a few moments of comedic gold that make this oft-dismissed series outing worth a second look.

That’s right, we said it. “Beer Bad” isn’t without its issues, but there are enough memorable gags within to make up for some of its shortcomings.

Although the Buffy Episode “Beer Bad” Is Largely Despised, It Features Some Effective Comedy

“Beer Bad” catches up with Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and her pals as they attend college at UC Sunnydale. This installment sees the gang learning a series of valuable lessons after imbibing spiked drinks (served up by a warlock) that turn them into primitive versions of themselves. More specifically, the cast begin turning into cave people and learn all about the perils of underage drinking.

The metaphor is more than a little on-the-nose and turned off a lot of fans because it lacks the nuance that the series normally demonstrates in its messaging. Some viewers even called out the episode for functioning like a public service announcement.

Despite its perceived shortcomings, there are still fans who see merit in “Beer Bad.” Most who appreciate this oft-maligned episode find value via the ridiculous humor. Yes, a lot of the jokes are over the top, but therein lies some of the magic.

Many of the most memorable exchanges in this episode feature Buffy’s pal Xander (Nicholas Brendon) saying and doing ridiculous things that are equal parts grating and hilarious. In one unforgettable exchange, Willow (Alyson Hannigan) and Buffy are discussing Buffy’s fixation with classmate Parker (Adam Kaufman) after he loses interest following a one-night stand. Willow, being the good friend that she is, points out that Buffy has plenty of gentleman callers to choose from, some of whom are rather smart and more in control of their primal urges. Xander, in a drunken stupor, responds by saying, “Nothing can defeat the penis.”

That’s such a silly (and offensive) line, one that probably seemed like a throwaway to the writers at the time, however, it lives in infamy years later. There are memes, T-shirts, and various collectibles sporting that cringeworthy quotation. As silly as it is, that inexplicable proclamation has the potential to be funny for all the wrong reasons. Especially since Xander delivers it with such conviction, without even a hint of irony.

In addition to what some consider quotable one-liners, the episode also delivers a comical exchange where we get to see Buffy gain perspective on her feelings for Parker after she saves him from a fire. Following that selfless gesture, the more primitive version of the Slayer hits Parker over the head (twice). That piece is rather comical (and satisfying) seeing as he has been nothing but a creep to Buffy up to that point.

Gellar also gets to partake in some physical comedy as Buffy falls into that more primal version of herself. The scene where she spins herself silly in a chair isn’t necessarily comedic gold, but it still makes some of us laugh, as does her complete inability to understand how a television set works.

The primitive behavior induced by the spiked beer leads to a few more memorable exchanges throughout the episode. Not to mention, we get to see Xander trying his best to keep his cool as he begins a hilarious stint as an underage bartender thanks to a fake ID. Brendon is predictably awkward and self-deprecating as he tries to assimilate into his new role, with comical results.

So, there it is. “Beer Bad” is by no means a top-tier episode of the series, but if you can look past the pieces that don’t work, there are enough redeeming qualities to warrant a watch. When the humor lands, it’s actually pretty amusing.

If you’re keen to revisit “Beer Bad” or any other series installment, you can find Buffy streaming on Hulu. Speaking of, the streamer is actively developing a series reboot that will feature Gellar as a recurring guest star. Stay tuned for more updates on that project as they break.