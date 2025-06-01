10 Best Monsters From Buffy That Only Appear in One Episode

The freak of the week formula has been appearing on television for decades, yet one show took this concept to the next level. Buffy the Vampire Slayer took this concept and created something new: a “monster of the week” format. In other words, Buffy would introduce new and terrifying monsters every week. They were entertaining, and more importantly, they didn’t need to last. Sure, Buffy had dozens of recurring villains, but it’s the monsters that only appeared once or twice that really helped to flesh out the world. Because really, who is going to sign up to fight Buffy more than once?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran for a total of seven seasons, not counting spin-off series and graphic novel adventures. Throughout the years, Buffy became famous for creating season-long arcs and adventures, with different Big Bads working behind the scenes (sometimes not so discreetly). Fans loved these arcs, as the payoff was always worth the wait. That said, there’s something to respect about the monsters who only made a singular appearance. Despite their relatively short screen time, some of these monsters left a mark on the franchise, becoming some of the most memorable moments fans love to recall.

1) Sweet, the Demon – “Once More With Feeling” Season 6, Episode 7

Unsurprisingly, the tales of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are full to the brim of vampires and demons. Many demons dance throughout the series, including the infamous Sweet. In Sweet’s case, the dancing is a bit more literal, as he forces the town to sing and dance. Much like the fae tales of old, Sweet is forcing his victims to dance to death.

It may be tempting to underestimate a demon who relies on dancing to kill his victims, but that would be a fatal mistake. Sweet is easily one of the most powerful demons portrayed, as viewers never actually see him defeated. Instead, Sweet becomes bored with the game and walks away, long before Buffy and the team create a plan effective enough to stop him.

2) The Gnarl – “Same Time, Same Place” Season 7, Episode 3

One might expect that the most haunting monster of Buffy the Vampire Slayer would be a longer-running antagonist, but they’d be surprised. Some of the most terrifying monsters only appeared for one episode, and The Gnarl is one of them. Honestly, even the name is enough to send shivers down our spines. The Gnarl appeared in the seventh season, and worse, his target is an isolated Willow.

The Gnarl is a demon who feasts on human skin, and his victims don’t die quickly. It’s a terrifying thought, as the Gnarl comes far too close to succeeding with his latest meal. Thankfully, Buffy and her gang get there just in the nick of time, as fans were counting on. That said, the Gnarl probably caused more than a few nightmares following this episode’s release.

3) Ampata – “Inca Mummy Girl” Season 2, Episode 4

In a way, Sunnydale High School has a lot in common with Cabot Cove (the town of Murder She Wrote). They’re the epicenter of major plots, and as such, people don’t have the best odds here. The school has lost many students over the years, but it’s also hosted at least one group of exchange students. One such student is Ampata, who in reality is an Incan mummy.

Ampata escaped from the museum and she’s looking for food, sucking the life out of the students of Sunnydale. While Ampata may be targeting students, it’s impossible to hate this character, as she just wants a chance to live the life she was robbed of. Stories like this are when Buffy the Vampire Slayer shines, portraying the complex nature of monsters and morality.

4) Dracula – “Buffy Vs. Dracula Season 5” Episode 1

From the moment this show came to life, fans were waiting to see how long it would take for Dracula to appear on the screen. After all, Buffy is the celebrated vampire slayer, so why wouldn’t she eventually cross paths with Count Dracula? As it turns out, it would take five seasons. Naturally, there were a few ways this story could have gone, yet what happened still managed to surprise fans.

Dracula was bold, charming, and magnetic. His personality and looks were clearly carefully cultivated to draw people in, from potential food to slayers. Worse, his words had a lasting effect on Buffy, as he left her questioning her identity as a slayer. It played upon a common theme of Buffy’s, revolving around her potential to switch to the dark side. Going this route with Dracula added so much more impact than letting him be nothing more than an overpowered battle.

5) Humanoid Sea Creatures – “Go Fish” Season 2, Episode 20

Thanks to The Creature from the Black Lagoon, society has always been primed to be afraid of monsters that walk out of the deep. Okay, we probably didn’t need a film to make us afraid of the things that come from dark waters, but it didn’t help. Enter Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s take on humanoid sea creatures. “Go Fish” is easily one of the most scarring episodes of the entire series, and that’s saying something.

This episode brings body horror to the forefront, as Sunnydale’s swim team shed their skin and become gross and terrifying sea monsters. The transformation itself is enough to make this arc terrifying. We can’t even blame this one on demons, as it has everything to do with humanity’s obsession with genetic experimentation.

6) Kathy the Demon Roommate – “Living Conditions” Season 4, Episode 2

Viewers always knew that Buffy’s time at college was going to bring new stakes – and new monsters. Enter her roommate, Kathy Newman. At first, she seemed like the classic bad roommate, with Buffy and Kathy at constant odds. For example, Kathy loved to play one song on repeat (“Believe” by Cher”), meanwhile Buffy does admittedly end up on the phone – a lot.

To put it simply, the two were never destined to get along, and that was before Kathy’s demon nature was revealed. Kathy is a 3000-year-old Mok’tagar demon, and this side of her ups her status from bad roommate to worst roommate ever. We’ll never forget how she tried to suck out Buffy’s soul – or what it looked like when her skin peeled away.

7) Sid the Puppet – “The Puppet Show” Season 1, Episode 9

Let’s be real, puppets are already unsettling to a large number of people, and that was before they started appearing in episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Enter Sid the Puppet, a nightmare we didn’t need to add to our list, yet here we are. What should have been an ordinary and fun event for Sunnydale High becomes something darker, as tragedy after tragedy occurs. Students are being killed for their organs, and the trail leads Buffy right to a ventriloquist dummy named Sid.

The whole murderous puppet thing isn’t new; Goosebumps, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and The Twilight Zone all had variations of it. Yet the show managed to up the ante by putting a unique spin on Sid the Puppet. He’s got that uncanny valley thing going on, where he looks human but wrong, and his sarcasm is next level.

8) Moloch – “I Robot, You Jane” Season 1, Episode 8

The entire premise of “I Robot, You Jane” is simultaneously dated (thanks to the rapid pace of technology) and ahead of its time. The episode brings sci-fi and more tech-based concerns into Buffy’s life, as a simple technological action releases a demon into the world. It all begins when Willow scans an ancient book, unaware of the demon sealed within. The process releases the demon onto the internet.

Yeah, a demon loose on the internet is just as bad as it sounds. Moloch soon begins targeting students left and right, until he can finally find one that’ll free him. Admittedly, the way this episode was filmed almost made the Internet feel more terrifying than the actual demon, Moloch. Is that an impressive feat, or an obvious statement?

9) Der Kindestod – “Killed by Death” Season 2, Episode 18

Der Kindestod is another terrifying demon introduced into the Buffyverse, and while it only appeared in one episode, it became an unforgettable addition. Truthfully, Der Kindestod looks like it would be at home in Freddy Krueger’s universe. He wears black clothes and a dark hat, probably in an attempt to pass for a human (at a distance).

Here’s what makes Der Kindestod so scary – he can only be seen by those who are ill. This is how he targets his victims, leaving behind a trail that most people wouldn’t even consider looking for. Der Kindestod has a personal connection to Buffy’s history, having killed her cousin Celia when she was little. Thus, Buffy was forced to make herself sick as a means of seeing – and fighting – the demon. Safe to say this monster left an impression on us.

10) The Gentlemen – “Hush” Season 4, Episode 10

Silence can be terrifying. When done right, a horror tale that incorporates silence into the mix can send chills down anyone’s spine, and it’s safe to say that “Hush” nailed it. This episode introduced what is probably the most horrifying monster in all of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which is pretty wild to think about.

The Gentlemen are haunting skeletal demons that steal the voices of those around them. By stealing these voices, the Gentlemen can stalk through any town and murder as they please. The Gentlemen are haunting for many reasons, ranging from their looks to their cold and calculated methods. Finally, their ability to cut off communication is a significant hindrance, especially to witches relying on verbal spells. No wonder these demons left such a mark on fans.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available to stream on Tubi, Hulu, and Disney+.