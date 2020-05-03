Cameron Boyce's Final Appearance Before Death Revealed in Paradise City Trailer

Cameron Boyce’s final appearance before his death just got revealed in the Paradise City trailer. The actor played Simon Ostergaard on the series and that trailer is dipping its toes into the darker side of Hollywood. Boyce’s character was a musician caught up in forces that he might not have understood. At one point, he asks, “Do you think that devil worship is real in Hollywood? Like, the whole black magic, and all that stuff.” The show is set to feature Bella Thorne, Drea De Matteo, Mark Boone, Fairuza Balk, Rys Coiro, Ryan Hurst, Booboo Stewart, Olivia Culpo, and Brooke Lyons as well. Paradise City’s Instagram account also posted a heartfelt message about a donation in honor of Boyce.

The show wrote on Instagram, “Cameron Boyce stars as a leading character “Simon” in all eight episodes of the first season of Paradise City. The series was filmed just months before his tragic passing. He gave us an incredible performance as a young musician, bandleader, and aspiring DIY executive in the music business. Cameron was a truly one of a kind spectacular talent. ❤️💙💜 Every scene he was written in was shot and completed in the first season. We will be donating a portion of the tv show’s profits to @thecameronboycefoundation #cameronboyce #paradisecityshow”

Boyce passed away in July 2019 of an epilepsy attack at the age of 20. The Cameron Boyce Foundation was established in his honor by his parents. His final film, Runt ended up netting an award at the Mammoth Film Festival in March. Fans will often remember his work on Disney Channel’s Jessie and later role in Disney’s Descendants franchise. The eight-episode show does not have a landing spot at this time and CAA is still looking for a good fit.

Did you have a favorite moment from Boyce’s previous work? Let us know in the comments!

