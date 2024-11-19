Cape Fear Getting New Adaptation With Perfectly Terrifying Star

A television adaptation of Cape Fear is moving forward at Apple TV+, with Javier Bardem set to star as criminal Max Cady. The Oscar winning actor will also serve as an executive producer on the series, alongside Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. This update comes courtesy of Deadline, and the outlet also shared some plot details. The new version of Cape Fear makes a tweak to the earlier cinematic iterations by having both Amanda and Steve Bowden be attorneys (only Steve, who is named Sam in the movies, was a lawyer before). The show is set to be a study of “America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century,” putting a modern spin on its premise.

Cape Fear has been adapted for the big screen twice previously; Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum headlined the 1962 version, and Scorsese helmed the 1991 remake (replacing Spielberg as director). Scorsese once again teamed up with Robert De Niro for his take, and it proved to be another successful collaboration for the legendary duo. Cape Fear grossed $182.2 million at the worldwide box office, and De Niro received a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars. Juliette Lewis, who played the Bowdens’ teenage daughter Danielle, earned a Best Supporting Actress nod.

Scorsese and Spielberg have been developing the Cape Fear TV series since last year, working alongside Nick Antosca. When the project was first announced, there was an intense bidding war, with several streamers vying to land the show. Apple TV+ may have won out in part due to Scorsese’s history with them; he has a first-look deal at the studio, and his drama Killers of the Flower Moon was a big Oscar contender for Apple last year.

While De Niro’s Max Cady is a tough act to follow, Bardem is a stellar choice for the role. The actor has plenty of experience portraying creepy, unsettling villains; his Oscar winning turn as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men and acclaimed performance as Silva in the James Bond film Skyfall being two notable examples. Additionally, Bardem has the ability to be charming and charismatic on-screen, qualities that should enhance his spin on Cady. Based on his track record, Bardem should be equal parts compelling and terrifying as the antagonist, leaving his mark on the material.

There’s no word yet on when Cape Fear is eyeing to begin production, but Bardem’s casting indicates the series is high on Apple’s priority list. It wouldn’t be surprising if the studio rounded out the rest of the ensemble in the near future so the cameras can start rolling. Given the pedigree behind this new adaptation of Cape Fear, it has a lot of potential to become the next hit show for Apple, and it could even become a player at the Emmys.