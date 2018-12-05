‘Captain Marvel’ Star Joins ‘Sabrina’ Holiday Special as Li’l Sabrina

McKenna Grace, the same actress who will be playing a young Carol Danvers in flashbacks when Captain Marvel hits the big screen, will take on the role of a young(er) Sabrina Spellman in the forthcoming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale.

Grace is being credited as “Li’l Sabrina,” a nod to the Li’l Archie line of comics that told stories of Archie characters in their pre-school years. During the upcoming holiday special, fans will get to see what Sabrina was like as a precocious tot. And while The Church of Night celebrates the Solstice, that doesn’t stop Li’l Sabrina from asking Santa for something special.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Praise Satan! I mean, Praise Santa! @sabrinanetflix has an X-mas Special dropping on 12/14!! I love this episode of @CAOS!” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted when the special was announced.

Fans may be wondering why Sabrina would be having a “Christmas” episode considering the whole worship of the Dark Lord thing, but as the official synopsis for the episode notes, even The Church of Night gets into the holiday spirit. After all, the Winter Solstice is in December, too. Check out the synopsis below.

The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solstice – the longest night of the year – when families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors – both welcome and unwelcome – you never know what might come down the chimney…

That bit about the chimney seems a little ominous, but no matter what the holiday has in store for everyone’s favorite teen witch it certainly sounds like fans can expect to see more of Sabrina with her aunts, Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Hilda (Lucy Davis). It’s a relationship that series star Kiernan Shipka spoke about as well as her own relationship with Otto and Davis during a recent visit to the set of the series.

“It’s one of those things where you know you’re on a really fun show when you look forward to the waiting in between set-ups, as much as you do the actual filming, because you enjoy the conversation with the people so much,” Shipka said. “Lucy and Miranda are both such wonderful human beings. Such fun, amazing, badass women. I feel really lucky to have developed friendships with both of them….We are a lot different than our characters in real life, but we do also have similarities. I think, at least for me, I try to bring some of myself into whatever character I’m playing.”

“The camaraderie that we have and the energy on set, especially when we get into filming, most of the time, we’re on the same page, which feels really good as an actor to go into a scene and feel like you’re just in it together,” Shipka continued. “Day one, they came in, and they were those characters. It’s been so solid and consistent throughout the season. It’s amazing to watch.”

Are you excited for a holiday episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? Let us know in the comments!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale will debut on Netflix on December 14.