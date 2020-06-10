Carnival Row Star Provides an Update on Season 2

✖

Like so many other TV shows and films, Amazon Prime's original series Carnival Row was forced to shut down production in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking in a new interview with Variety, star Cara Delevingne revealed that they were able to finish six of the eight episodes in the second season but they were forced to leave their sets in Prague when the pandemic began. "The second season is going to be so good, but I don’t know when we’re going to finish it,” Delevingne said. “And probably not until the winter, because it has to be cold outside and snowing and miserable.”

Productions in the Czech Republic and Prague were allowed to resume at the start of May but with enhanced standards for cleanliness, hygiene, and social distancing. Despite this restart in production in the country, Amazon has not yet announced plans to resume filming on Carnival Row, or its other high-profile series The Wheel of Time which was also filming there. Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series was also filming in Prague at the time but has also not announced when it will resume.

The news broke last summer that Carnival Row had been renewed for a second season, weeks ahead of the premiere of its first season. In addition to Delevingne, the series also stars Orlando Bloom. The show is set in a Victorian fantasy world inhabited by mythological immigrant creatures that are feared by humans. In the midst of this, a human detective and a faerie rekindle a dangerous affair just as the city’s fragile peace falls apart amidst a series of murders that reveal a monster no one knew about.

The second season saw major upheaval behind the scenes for the series as executive producer Marc Guggenheim and co-creator Travis Beecham both depart the series, though Guggenheim reportedly still served as a story consultant. Genre writer Erik Oleson, fresh off the third season of Marvel's Daredevil, stepped onto the series as the new showrunner, the first of his projects under his exclusive deal with Amazon.

“I want to tell the kind of stories that I love: stories that have great characters, thrilling concepts and epic backdrops, but are about something meaningful. Stories which allow an audience to think and feel rewarded for watching,” Oleson said in a statement originally announcing his deal. “Amazon is a perfect home for these stories, and I’m psyched to work alongside the entire Amazon Studios team.”

