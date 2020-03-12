Orlando Bloom Reveals Carnival Row Production Shut Down Due to Coronavirus

The list of productions affected by the coronavirus only continues to grow. Production for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been halted, Riverdale has shut down production, and many talk shows have banned studio audiences. Not to mention the growing list of canceled events, delayed movie premieres, and the recent news that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have both tested positive for COVID-19. The latest cancellation news comes from Orlando Bloom, who revealed Carnival Row has shut down production in Prague. The actor recently took to Instagram to share the news and update fans.

“It’s farewell from us as we go home to be quarantined, but we’re coming home to the states. At least I’m coming home to the states because we want to get in before the quarantine. Stay safe out there, self-quarantine. It seems really crazy, actually, this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe. In a few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy,” Bloom said in his Instagram Stories. At the time of this writing, Bloom posted the video 12 hours ago, so you still have some time to watch here.

The news broke last summer that Carnival Row had been renewed for a second season. In addition to Bloom, the series also stars Cara Delevingne. The show is set in a Victorian fantasy world inhabited by mythological immigrant creatures that are feared by humans. In the midst of this, a human detective and a faerie rekindle a dangerous affair just as the city’s fragile peace falls apart amidst a series of murders that reveal a monster no one knew about.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.