One Iconic Cartoon Network Series Is Now Almost Impossible to Actually Watch

If you grew up in the ‘90s or merely just enjoyed cartoons in the ‘90s, you are probably quite familiar with the impressive output of the cable channel Cartoon Network. This toon-focused platform is responsible for some of the most iconic animated series of the past 30 years. One program in particular from Cartoon Network’s storied past that still stands out as game-changing after all this time is What a Cartoon! This epic effort gave birth to so many memorable intellectual properties that broke out in a major way. With such an impressive track record, you’d think that a series like What a Cartoon! would be easily accessible via one or more streaming platforms.

Sadly, that assumption is inaccurate. What a Cartoon! is now nearly impossible to watch. With that said, some of the unforgettable shows it spawned are still widely available.

What a Cartoon! Defined ‘90s Animation, Now It’s Nearly Impossible to Find

Though What a Cartoon! is not streaming anywhere, the program occasionally makes its way back into the network’s linear broadcast lineup. The show pops up on occasion as part of Adult Swim’s Checkered Past programming block, which features content from (as the name implies) the channel’s storied past.

The fact that the show occasionally pops up on-air gives us some hope that the network hasn’t forgotten about the series entirely. With that said, no one seems to be in any rush to make the program more accessible at present.

While some series continue to circulate via physical media when they are pulled from streaming, this is sadly not one of those cases. What a Cartoon! has yet to receive the physical media treatment; moreover, it’s not available to rent or purchase as a digital download. So, your legal options for watching the show are presently extremely limited.

Throttling access to content seems to be something Warner Bros. (Cartoon Network’s parent company) doesn’t worry much about. They infamously shelved Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl and have also developed a reputation for pulling popular programs from streaming circulation. Westworld (along with several other Cartoon Network series) is yet another example of that.

As fans of the show likely remember, What a Cartoon! debuted on Cartoon Network in 1995 and served as a launchpad for a number of the channel’s most iconic offerings. The series introduced several popular properties. A few of the most memorable include The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and Johnny Bravo.

The program changed names several times through the course of the show’s run. It debuted as World Premiere Toons, and at various points in time also went by several other names, including The What a Cartoon! Show and The Cartoon Cartoon Show.

Each episode of the program features three (approximately) seven-minute segments over the course of a 22-minute (with commercial breaks factored out) episode.

The show was part of a ‘90s animation resurgence that launched the next wave of iconic cartoons. With that in mind, it seems only appropriate then, that Hanna-Barbera was onboard to produce. After all, the company introduced beloved properties like The Jetsons and The Flintstones into the public consciousness in the 1960s. So, it isn’t a total surprise that they also had a hand in launching another round of big names in animation several decades later.

Fred Seibert, then president of Hanna-Barbera, created the show with designs on launching new content for the network. The series gave creators a great deal of latitude, which is likely why the program features so many cool, inventive concepts within. To say that this somewhat unorthodox endeavor succeeded in ushering in the next wave of iconic animated programming almost seems like an understatement.

All things considered, What a Cartoon! was an integral part of ‘90s pop culture that introduced a multitude of contemporary animated classics. It’s a shame that this pivotal effort isn’t more widely accessible. Hopefully, the show will appear on streaming or receive the physical media treatment one day. Until then, there’s simply not a reliable option for revisiting this beloved effort.

Do you have fond memories of What a Cartoon! from its original run (or in syndication)? Make sure to let us know in the comments section below!