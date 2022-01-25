CBS Renews The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola for New Seasons

It’s a good day to be a CBS sitcom. Well into the second half of the TV season, CBS has started looking ahead to the fall and making decisions about which of its comedies will be returning for another season, and which will be coming to an end. Fortunately, Monday afternoon brought good news for multiple shows on the schedule. The Neighborhood is officially coming back for a fifth season in the fall, while Bob Hearts Abishola has been renewed for Season 4.

Both The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola have been solid performers for CBS through their years on the schedule, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to fans to see them back for new seasons.

“We’re thrilled to bring back television’s four most-watched comedies for next season, and I’m proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS’ position as the clear leader in comedy,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting Ghosts for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week. And on Mondays, the perfect pairing of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola continues to deftly blend belly laughs with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, thanks to these exceptionally talented actors and outstanding creative teams.”

There are a total of four CBS sitcoms that have been renewed to this point. Ghosts, the hit freshman comedy that has been met with critical acclaim since its debut, is officially coming back for a second season. Young Sheldon, CBS’ Big Bang Theory prequel/spinoff series, was previously renewed by the network for three additional seasons.

For now, two of CBS’ current sitcoms have yet to be renewed or cancelled, so their fates for next season remain in limbo. B Positive and United States of Al are both in their second seasons on the network, and both underwent some pretty big overhauls since their debut seasons. The decisions about those shows will likely happen at some point in the next few months, as the current seasons wrap up.

