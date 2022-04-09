Hit CBS Series Renewed for Season Six

A sixth season of the hit tactical series S.W.A.T. is coming to CBS, with the network giving the show a new renewal. S.W.A.T. is based on the original 1975 series of the same name created by Robert Hamner and stars a specialized tactical unit based out of Los Angeles. Shemar Moore plays Sergeant II Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr. and announced the renewal on social media Friday evening. “Aaaayyeeeee!!!! Homies, Fans, n Baby Girls!!!!! You heard it here first!!!! @swatcbs is renewed for SEASON 6 !!!!!!” Moore wrote. “Another year of Kicking Ass coming your way… ROLL SWAT BABY”

Shemar Moore also shared two videos from his personal Instagram account. The first included footage from S.W.A.T., while the second video featured Moore with the cast and crew as they showed their appreciation for the fan support. “From our whole CAST, CREW, & PRODUCTION TEAM, Thank you to ALL of our amazing @swatcbs FANS who ride with us every week!!! We couldn’t do this without you!!! Much Love to each and every one of you!!!” Moore captioned the second video.

Videos by ComicBook.com

S.W.A.T. returned to CBS for its fifth season on October 1st and will wrap up in May. The series stars Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit. It’s produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios. Executive producers include Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman, and Paul Bernard.

The Season 5 description of S.W.A.T. can be found below.

“Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds. However, Hondo is forced to question his professional identity when he is demoted from Squad Leader after going public to expose racial corruption within the LAPD. The other members of Hondo’s elite S.W.A.T. unit include David “Deacon” Kay, an experienced S.W.A.T. officer and dedicated family man who always puts the team first; Christina “Chris” Alonso, a skilled officer and the team’s canine trainer; Dominique Luca, an expert driver who gets them in and out of high risk situations; newlywed Victor Tan, who started in the LAPD Hollywood Division and uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team; and Jim Street, the team’s cocky newest member. Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau. With Hondo no longer leading the charge, these dedicated men and women face an uncertain future as they bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.”